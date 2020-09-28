Reports: PSG begin talks to sign Chelsea midfielder on loan

PSG have begun talks with Chelsea to sign midfielder Jorginho on a loan deal, according to Caught Offside.

The 28-year-old, who has also attracted attention from rivals Arsenal, is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge after a reported £231-million outlay on new players this transfer window.

Frank Lampard has N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovačić as options for a defensive midfielder role, with youngster Billy Gilmour knocking on the proverbial door.

Jorginho could leave Chelsea for PSG

Chelsea have been linked with a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice who is also capable of playing at defence.

To sign the England international, however, Frank Lampard will need to trim his squad in the last week of the transfer window.

Jorginho of Chelsea runs with the ball during the Premier League

Jorginho, who arrived in England after an impressive spell at Napoli, has struggled to replicate his best form in the Premier League. The Italy international has gradually fallen down the pecking order during Lampard's time as manager of the club.

Arsenal have been mentioned as a viable alternative for the midfielder, with two former Blues players David Luiz and Willian now playing in north London. Mikel Arteta has changed the Gunners' fortunes since taking over as manager last season.

Meanwhile, Jorginho struggled in Chelsea's game against Liverpool, missing the chance to score from a penalty. Lampard dropped the midfielder for the game against West Brom but his side still conceded three goals against the newly-promoted side.

Frank Lampard refused to rule out a move for Jorginho during the current window stating:

"There are lots of rumours, not just on those players but on a lot of our players. Every player will always be a case-by-case situation that has to be a happy solution for the player, myself and for the club. We have a big squad, we know that, but at the moment players remain ours and we will see as time goes on."

Marquinhos, who was the first-choice defensive midfielder at Paris last season, is expected to occupy his natural position as a central defender after the departure of Thiago Silva. Jorginho could be the ideal defensive midfielder for PSG due to his passing range and his ability to control the tempo of the game.