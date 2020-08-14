Reports: PSG eyeing surprise move for Manchester United's loan star

French champions PSG have been linked with a surprise move for Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo, as per European reports.

Thomas Tuchel's men are left short on attacking personnel after the departure of Edinson Cavani, who has parted ways with the club after the expiry of his contract. That leaves Mauro Icardi and UEFA Champions League quarter-final hero Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as the only options available to PSG at centre-forward, of course, apart from Kylian Mbappe.

4 - @ighalojude is only the second player in Manchester United's history to score in each of his first four competitive starts for the club, following James Hanson back in 1925. Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/IKgeMjwkRl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 28, 2020

With the Uruguayan's departure, PSG are said to be in the market for a back-up striker ahead of next season, and if reports are to be believed, Odion Ighalo could fit the bill for the Parisians.

Manchester United's Ighalo a surprise option for PSG

Ighalo celebrates after scoring a blinder of a goal in the Europa League

As per Footmercato, PSG have initiated contact with Odion Ighalo's camp over a possible move to the French capital this summer. The Nigerian, currently on loan at Manchester United from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the Chinese Super League, has impressed with his performances off the bench for the Red Devils.

The report claims that Jean-Willy Ngoma, one of Ighalo's representatives, has confirmed PSG's interest in the 31-year-old.

The Manchester United striker is seen as a possible option for PSG as per the reports, as he ticks several boxes — he's experienced, is a striker who can hold the ball up, and would be a relatively affordable option as well.

Icardi and Mbappe are Tuchel's go-to options at centre-forward

Ighalo's potential departure could be bad news for Manchester United as the club could find themselves short on strikers ahead of the upcoming season. A centre-forward is not understood to be on Manchester United's list of immediate priorities as of now. However, should the 31-year-old depart from Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might have to shake up his transfer plans.

Despite a host of appearances off the bench for Manchester United, Ighalo has only seen five starts for the club — two in the Carabao Cup and three in the Europa League — during which he's scored five goals and assisted a further two. He has impressed his temporary employers with his experience and has proved to be an alternative solution for the number nine position.

4 - Odion Ighalo has scored in all four of his starts for Man Utd (5 goals), scoring with his first shot in this match, with what was the game's first shot on target. Primed. pic.twitter.com/AhsmwRkiQt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 27, 2020

On the contrary, reports in Nigeria have claimed that there is no truth to this rumour and that Ighalo is not keen on a move to PSG. The lifelong Manchester United fan hopes to seal a permanent move to the club, as his current loan deal is set to expire in January 2021.

Speaking on his loan deal (initially until summer 2020) being extended further due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Nigerian international expressed;

"It's a dream for me to be here. I'm buzzing and ready to go. I decided I want to stay, and I'm happy. Since the first day I arrived, I made it clear that I wanted whatever it takes to continue that work. It was very difficult, there were some talks, but I'm happy they finally agreed and got everything done. Everything is official now."

It remains to be seen if Ighalo will be on his way back to China or take a detour to PSG after his loan spell with Manchester United expires. Or, perhaps, an extended stay at Old Trafford could be on the cards as well.

