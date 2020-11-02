PSG forward Neymar has reportedly decided that he doesn't want to seal a transfer back to Barcelona. The Brazilian's long-term future at the Ligue 1 club has been uncertain since he made his move to the French capital in 2017.

Neymar's future, however, is reportedly close to being settled now as the 28-year-old is said to have informed PSG of his willingness to sign a new contract and has firmly shut the door on a return to Barcelona, according to AS.

Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos in the summer of 2013. He won the continental treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League, and finished third for the FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2015 for his performances. He then attained a domestic double in the 2015–16 season.

In 2017, Neymar transferred to PSG in a move worth €222 million, making him the most expensive player ever. In France, Neymar won three league titles, two Coupe de France and two Coupe de la Ligue, which included a domestic treble. He was also voted Ligue 1 Player of the Year in his debut season.

Neymar helped PSG attain a domestic quadruple in the 2019–20 season and led the club to its first-ever Champions League final. The Brazilian maestro has struck a close friendship and fruitful partnership with French youngster Kylian Mbappe, who joined PSG in the same transfer window as him.

Neymar 'will NOT try and force a return to Barcelona again this summer' https://t.co/7WT5RhPhv1 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) October 31, 2020

Neymar rules out a return to Barcelona and is reportedly keen to extend his contract at PSG

Peru v Brazil - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Neymar is reportedly keen to stay at PSG and guide the club to a Champions League crown in the near future. The Ligue 1 champions came close to winning the tournament last season but ultimately lost out in the final to Bayern Munich.

Barcelona have made many signings over the years in an attempt to replace Neymar. The club spent in excess of €400 to sign the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann but they have all failed to fill the shoes of the Brazilian.

Advertisement

Neymar 'prioritises' new five-year PSG deal as he gives up on Barcelona returnhttps://t.co/Brvmz6ZgyC — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 31, 2020

There is no doubt that Barcelona have been on a downward spiral since Neymar's departure, and it is unsurprising to see that the Brazilian doubts the sporting project at the Camp Nou.