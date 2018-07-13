Reports: PSG in talks with Juventus for highly-rated defender

Alex Sandro has attracted interest across Europe - with PSG the latest side to be linked

What's the rumour?

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a wide range of players already this summer, from talented youngsters to established superstars - as their quest to become Europe's top club is a never-ending pursuit.

Juventus fullback Alex Sandro, 27, has been attracting interest across Europe over the past few seasons. However now, latest reports from GFFN (via Culture PSG) claim that the Ligue 1 giants are already in talks with the Serie A champions to agree a deal for the left-back.

In case you didn't know...

According to the reports, PSG are yet to table a formal offer - contrary to Italian reports earlier this week - although they're keen to wrap up a deal quickly, as Thomas Tuchel wants to add more quality within his backline after Yuri Berchiche's €20m (£17.7m) sale to Athletic Bilbao was concluded earlier this month.

Layvin Kurzawa, 25, is expected to remain in Paris despite some inconsistent displays last term, which saw his starting berth no longer a certainty. He too has been linked with the exit door, as a number of Premier League clubs were monitoring his situation towards the end of last season.

The heart of the matter

Sandro made 41 appearances across all competitions for Juve last term, scoring four goals, creating 23 goalscoring chances (four total assists) during that time.

He won 27 tackles with a 31% success rate, made 23 interceptions and completed 39 clearances in Italy's top-flight - though was a surprise omission from Tite's final 23-man World Cup squad as they crashed out in the quarter-finals to Belgium.

If Sandro were to join PSG this summer, he'd be joining a side with four Brazilian senior players - as well as reuniting alongside former teammate Gianluigi Buffon, who signed last week.

Rumour probability: 6/10

Juventus know that Sandro is a talented player, but everyone has their price. Friction between him and manager Massimiliano Allegri has caused some unrest at times, so you could understand why he'd be angling for a move away.

PSG are genuinely interested and given their current situation at left-back, this deal would make sense for both parties - provided Juve's asking price is met or effectively negotiated.

The transfer fee is believed to be somewhere around €60m (£52.7m), making this a significant piece of transfer business, should the Parisiens manage to pull it off before other clubs circle.

What's next?

Having recently been cleared of breaking FFP (Financial Fair Play) regulations, PSG are able to make a formal bid. They are said to be confident about sealing the transfer and feel they've made progress over the past 10 days - now it's up to Sandro and whether he wants to join them.

