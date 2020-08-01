Reports: PSG keen on signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain have set their sights on signing Ousmane Dembele, according to a report in SPORT. The report claims that Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the Frenchman but Barcelona are yet to make a decision.

Reports last month suggested that the Blaugrana were keen on using Dembele in a swap deal to get Neymar from PSG. However, the Ligue 1 side rebuffed the bid as they were not interested in signing Antoine Griezmann and Samuel Umtiti as a part of the deal.

Bayern Munich have just signed Leroy Sane from Manchester City but are reportedly interested in taking Ousmane Dembele as well. The winger has Bundesliga experience from his time at Borussia Dortmund but a move back to Germany would be a loan with an option to buy, just like Philippe Coutinho last summer.

Barcelona are looking to ship Ousmane Dembele this summer as they are looking to raise funds.

Rivaldo wants Ousmane Dembele sold

Barcelona legend, Rivaldo has asked his former club to sell Dembele this summer. He believes that the Frenchman has been unlucky with his injuries but has had enough time to establish himself.

“Ousmane Dembele signed for Barcelona almost three years ago and he has already had enough time to establish himself in the club and prove his value. It's possible that he will never show his quality at the club. He is still a player with huge potential, but I think this summer could be the right opportunity for Barcelona to sell or even exchange him for a player they're chasing already.”

“Barcelona seems to be trying to sign Neymar and Lautaro Martinez, so Dembele will probably struggle to get in the first team next season. Additionally, Barcelona would need to reduce its squad and earn some money if they really want to succeed in bringing in their current targets. To sign new players, others must leave.”

The Brazilian legend had previously asked the club to get Neymar back at Camp Nou as soon as possible. He claimed that getting the former star back would be a bigger boost to Barcelona this summer than signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan.