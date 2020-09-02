Reports: PSG launch bid to sign Hector Bellerin

According to Dave Hytner of The Guardian, Champions League runners-up PSG have launched a bid of £25 million, plus £5 million in add-ons, for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

PSG reportedly made contact with Arsenal over Bellerin's transfer in the last week. The defender has seen a resurgence in form and has held down a regular starting berth at the Emirates since recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that he picked up against Chelsea in January 2019.

The Spain international is not short of suitors, with reports claiming that Juventus, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also shown an interest in signing him.

PSG are certainly not strangers to big transfer headlines and might even make them again this summer, with the club reportedly keen to reunite Neymar and Lionel Messi, though the latter is said to be intent on a move to Manchester City.

PSG approach Arsenal to sign Hector Bellerin & clubs now in dialogue. #AFC would like to keep him but will sell for right price. 25yo open to new challenge if deal struck. Could provide vital cash for targets. Details + Ceballos, AMN & more @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/pvg1QeLydS — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2020

PSG make defensive reinforcements their top priority

PSG sporting director Leonardo and manager Thomas Tuchel have made it a priority to sign top quality defenders after captain Thiago Silva left for Chelsea on a free transfer this summer. Thomas Meunier also left the club to join Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer.

The Parisien giants have also managed to get high earners such as Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva off their books and are looking to reinvest in talent such as Bellerin to help them finally achieve European glory.

PSG are looking to replace Thomas Meunier and Thiago Silva this window

Mikel Arteta may be willing to negotiate a deal for the Barcelona youth product due to the tight financial constraints and limited spending capacity available to him. Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Houssem Aouar of Lyon and Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid, neither of whom are available for cheap. Hence, the sale of one of their most valuable players may be necessary in order to finance any future purchases.

Advertisement

Arsenal possess back-up options at right-back after signing Cedric Soares on a long-term deal after his initial six-month loan spell ended in July. The London club also seem to have taken a complete U-turn on the future of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who was, until recently, set for an exit from the club and was subject to a £20 million bid from Wolves.

Maitland-Niles was the Man of the Match in Arsenal's Community Shield victory over Liverpool and can play in a host of positions all around the park. Given his options, Arteta may deem Hector Bellerin a dispensible resource and look to cash in on the right-back.