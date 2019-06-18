×
Reports: PSG make contact with Barcelona star Coutinho's representatives

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
93   //    18 Jun 2019, 12:24 IST

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg
Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

According to Spanish sports daily AS, Paris-Saint Germain have contacted Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho's entourage over a possible summer transfer to the Ligue 1 champions.

In case you didn't know...

Coutinho arrived at the Nou Camp from Liverpool in the winter transfer window of 2018, and became Barcelona's record transfer signing. Despite faring well in the second half of the 2017-18 campaign, the Brazilian struggled for consistency last season.

The 27-year-old scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 54 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona in the 2018-19 campaign. As a result of his below-par performances, he has fallen down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and has been linked with leaving Barcelona this summer.

Barcelona suffered a bitter end to their season as despite securing La Liga title, the Catalan giants were knocked out from the Champions League semi-finals at the hands of Liverpool and lost the Copa del Rey final against Valencia.

PSG also won the league title last season, but their dream of winning the Champions League remained elusive as Manchester United knocked them out in the Round of 16 of the continental competition.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, new PSG sporting director Leonardo is in constant contact with Coutinho's representatives. The Ligue 1 giants want to secure the signing of the Brazilian once the Copa America is over.

PSG, who are in the market for a new strike partner for Neymar, have zeroed in on Coutinho. Premier League outfits Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the former Liverpool star.

What's next?

It still remains to be seen if PSG are successful in roping in the talented Blaugrana star this summer.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Philippe Coutinho Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News PSG Transfer News
