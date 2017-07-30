Reports: PSG to offer €222m + any of 4 stars for Barcelona's Neymar

Could Barcelona strengthen their squad with Messi's national teammate?

International Champions Cup 2017 - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona

What's the story?

Barcelona may finally allow Neymar to leave for Paris St-Germain, on the condition that the Ligue 1 giants pay €222 million + a player, according to Spanish news outlet, El Mundo Deportivo. PSG are willing to offer one of Angel di Maria, Adrien Rabiot, Julian Draxler or perennial Barca target Marco Verratti in addition to the cash, so as to avoid paying the massive taxes that triggering the Brazilian's release clause would ensue; in addition to complying with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona signed Neymar to a long-term contract last summer, with the Brazilian forward inking a deal that was supposed to keep him at the club until June 2021. The Catalans also slapped a €200 million release clause on Neymar, which rose to €222 million this year and were he to stay, rise to €250 million next season. The transfer clause was set so high to ward off potential suitors, but Barcelona may not have factored in just how desperate PSG are for Neymar and how much easy is could be to sidestep UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

Also Read: 5 players who can replace Neymar at Barcelona

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Neymar has already conveyed his intentions to leave to close friends, citing a sporting reason as the only way to compete with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or. The report also claims that Neymar has personal reasons to leave, after splitting with girlfriend Bruna Marquezine, with the player seeking a 'fresh start' in a new city.

Also Read: 5 reasons why Neymar should stay at Barcelona

Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu has remained firm, saying "We want him to continue, continue with us. He still has four years of his contract, so nothing else to say. You know that players decide if they want to leave, they can decide."

PSG hope to avoid paying about €100 million in taxes to the IRPF were they to trigger Neymar's clause, and are thus keen on agreeing a deal with Barcelona, paying €222 million and letting a player go would work out cheaper, not to mention that the Ligue 1 giants would also find it easier to comply with FFP. Another outlandish possibility for the transfer would involve PSG's parent company signing Neymar as an ambassador for Qatar 2022, with the player given €300 million so that he could terminate his contract with Barcelona himself and then sign for PSG.

Video:

Author's Take:

The longer this rumbles on, it only becomes clear that Neymar wants to leave Barcelona. Replacing a player of his quality is nigh on impossible, but Barcelona could considerably strengthen the makeup of their squad with the money and players PSG are offering.