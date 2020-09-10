Reports: PSG offer Julian Draxler in deal to sign Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi

According to Get French Football News, Paris Saint-Germain have initiated talks with Arsenal over a deal for Matteo Guendouzi. The midfielder has reportedly been put up for sale by the Gunners this summer and has been valued at €40 million. PSG are said to be willing to include Julian Draxler in an exchange deal to sign the Frenchman.

Matteo Guendouzi, a former PSG youth product, has been frozen out by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta due to a series of disciplinary issues. The 21-year-old has not featured for the club since his bust-up with Brighton and Hove Albion striker Neil Maupay in July.

The north London giants are looking to raise funds to revamp a squad that finished eighth in the 2019-20 Premier League. They have, therefore, transfer-listed Guendouzi as he has been deemed to be surplus to requirements.

Arsenal have made a host of signings this summer in the form of Willian from Chelsea, Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille and Dani Ceballos (on loan) from Real Madrid. Moreover, William Saliba has returned from Saint-Etienne while the likes of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares are set to sign permanent deals after successful loan spells.

The Gunners are, however, keen to add more quality in their midfield and have been linked to Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar this summer. To fund these transfers, they would need to raise money from sales of players like Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil, who have been informed by the club that their futures lie elsewhere.

Matteo Guendouzi is open to leaving Arsenal at the end of the season and is in contact with a number of clubs including Barca, Inter and PSG, reports TF1 🤭 pic.twitter.com/D0S6CaVoHm — Goal (@goal) June 26, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain looking to swap Draxler for Arsenal's Guendouzi

Paris Saint-Germain won the Ligue 1, the French Cup and finished as the runners-up in the Champions League last season. As they continue their search for European glory, the Parisien giants are looking to add some youth and quality to their ranks.

They have Idrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera in the defensive midfield role, both of whom are in their thirties. Matteo Guendouzi would, therefore, be a signing that represents the future of PSG.

PSG would have to part with €40 million to bring the Frenchman to the club, a sum which they would gladly pay in normal circumstances. Given the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and UEFA's FFP regulations breathing down their necks, however, they are reportedly willing to offer Julian Draxler to Arsenal in exchange for Guendouzi.

PSG have opened talks to sign Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi & would be keen to include Julian Draxler in exchange, according to L’Équipe. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 9, 2020

Draxler was once one of the most sought-after young talents in the world. Before his move to PSG, he was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal. Draxler's growth has regressed at PSG, with the midfielder being starved of regular game time, having to be content with playing a bit-part role.

In Draxler, Arsenal will be getting a player with the qualities and ability to change games. At 26, he still has room to grow and enough time to revitalise his career.