Reports: PSG plan sensational Marco Verratti plus €122m bid for Neymar

This deal will be the biggest in the history of football.

Will this allow Marco Verratti to join Barcelona?

What’s the story?

The transfer window is in full swing and we have witnessed some big money moves involving some big clubs, however, the biggest one is yet to take place, or so we hope. According to Spanish outlet AS, we might be on the cusp of witnessing something extraordinary, so much so that, it almost double the current world transfer record.

According to the report, Neymar’s father is scheduled to travel to Paris later in the week to discuss the possibilities of his 25-year-old son’s move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian and his representatives plan to cash in on Barcelona’s interest in Marco Verratti, to broker a move for the former Santos player to the Parc des Princes.

Verratti is currently valued at close to €100m and the Catalan giants hold a long standing interest in the Italian, while Neymar has a release clause of €222m and thus Paris Saint-Germain have to cough up the remaining €122m to activate it.

In case you didn’t know…

Neymar had signed a contract extension at Barcelona only last year, which included a release clause of €200m but increased to €222m in the current transfer window. The release clause will increase once more, if Neymar enters the final three years of his contract, then it will rise to €250m.

The Brazilian is reportedly being advised to consider a move away from Camp Nou, where he will have the freedom to realize his true potential – a scenario not possible at Barcelona due to the presence of Lionel Messi. As many as 4 clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City, hold interest in the 25-year-old.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Marco Verratti so far in the transfer window, however, any approach by the Catalan giants has been rebuffed by PSG who are adamant not to let their prized-asset leave.

Neymar and his representatives want to cash in on this opportunity to broker a move away for the 25-year-old, with the deal potentially the biggest ever in the history of football, with a lot of money for Barcelona in addition to Verratti.

Author's Take

It is highly unlikely that Barcelona will be willing to let go of Neymar, even if it means they sign their #1 target and they pocket an additional €122m. However, one can never be sure that a deal is too ludicrous to be completed, especially in today’s world.

There are only a few clubs in the world to pull off a deal like that, which includes Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and PSG. We will have to wait and watch what happens and how this saga develops.