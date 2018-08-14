Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: PSG ready £100m move for Tottenham superstar

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
1.98K   //    14 Aug 2018, 19:34 IST

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Troubling news for Tottenham Hotspur

What's the rumour?

The Premier League transfer window closed on August 9 this year, and Tottenham Hotspur were the only top-flight club who failed to complete a single signing this summer. While the club's transfer inactivity was obviously infuriating for the fans, here's some more exasperating news for the Lilywhites.

According to Daily Express, Paris Saint-Germain are plotting a £100 million bid for Tottenham's Christian Eriksen. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, Les Parisiens are all set to offload Draxler and Di Maria in order to fund the deal and comply with the FFP regulations.

In case you didn't know...

Apart from PSG, Real Madrid are also eyeing the 26-year-old as a replacement for their kingpin Luka Modric, who has been linked with a potential move to Inter Milan.

Eriksen has only two years left on his contract with Spurs and is yet to sign a contract extension unlike Tottenham's other big names such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min.

The heart of the matter

The Denmark international has been a permanent fixture in Tottenham's starting lineup since his arrival in 2013.

Latterly, the former Ajax ace has caught the eye of several European top dogs by virtue of his consistent performances for the Premier League outfit in the seasons gone by. Nevertheless, Mauricio Pochettino is hell-bent on holding on to his twinkle-toed playmaker, who is the fulcrum of his midfield.

This also explains why the Argentine tactician travelled to meet Eriksen this summer before the World Cup began since he knew that the Dane's play would draw strong attention from a number of high-profile clubs.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

Losing Christian Eriksen before the end of August will be the last thing Spurs need as they won't be able to procure a replacement until January. Consequently, PSG will find it hard to pull off this marquee signing.

Video

What's next?

With Eriksen only 26 years old and enjoying the peak of his career, the interest shown in the Tottenham heavyweight is completely understandable. All the same, this deal is not happening any time soon in my view.


Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
