Reports: PSG in talks to sign €70m-rated Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan 

PSG are in talks with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar to replace former captain Thiago Silva following his move to Chelsea, according to Calciomercato. The defender has also been linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Skriniar started the season brightly under manager Antonio Conte but Alessandro Bastoni took the Slovakian's place in the squad towards the end of the season as well as during the team's journey to the Europa League final. The 25-year-old defender made 30 starts for the club in Serie A last season.

Inter and Tottenham are working on a swap deal between Milan Skriniar and Tanguy Ndombele, according to Sky Italy 🔄 pic.twitter.com/W7t8073K5J — Goal (@goal) August 1, 2020

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in talks with PSG

PSG have big shoes to fill as Thiago Silva has made his move to the Premier League with Chelsea. The Brazilian was one of the standout players for the Paris side since his move from AC Milan back in 2012.

Milan Skriniar of FC Internazionale is reportedly in talks with PSG over a move

Meanwhile, Milan Skriniar has established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A since his move from Sampdoria, attracting interest from a host of European sides including Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. The defender is rated around €70 million by the Italian side.

PSG's Presnel Kimpembe has also proven himself to be a top defender in the squad, and it will be curious to see how Thomas Tuchel uses two left-footed central defenders in his squad if Skriniar makes his move to the Parc des Princes.

Manchester City, who were rumoured to be interested in signing the Inter defender, have turned their attention to Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. Their arch-rivals Manchester United have been linked with a move for Dayot Upamecano and Benoît Badiashile.

Manchester United could offer Chris Smalling in Milan Skriniar swap deal https://t.co/pAXnwqX5Bk — TODAY (@todayng) August 26, 2020

Advertisement

Inter are looking to sell players in the current window, as reiterated by sporting director Piero Ausilio. The Italian giants have already completed the signings of Achraf Hakimi, Alexis Sanchez, Nicolò Barella and Stefano Sensi this window. Ausilio said:

"As far as the transfer market is concerned, it is an infinite process, in which there is neither a beginning nor an end. In any case, I want to clarify the things that we are able to do today. There are opportunities that we can seize and others that we cannot. The first thing we need to do, is to be able to sell and then look for opportunities, which is in line with a prudent transfer window."