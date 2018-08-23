Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: PSG to offer €90M for Barcelona superstar

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
915   //    23 Aug 2018, 23:51 IST

Ent
Valverde should do his utmost to prevent this transfer

What's the rumour?

According to Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer €90 million for Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the Parisian club is not ready to go as high as the Croat's buyout clause which is €120 million.

The Spanish outlet also claims that PSG are willing to hold talks with the player in order to convince him to sign a contract with the French giants. Nevertheless, it also states that Rakitic is in no hurry to bid adieu to the Camp Nou crowd.

In case you didn't know...

PSG are currently scouring the transfer market for an able central midfielder and have consequently been linked with Paul Pogba of Manchester United, Miralem Pjanic of Juventus and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea.

They have now set their sights on Ivan Rakitic who recently inspired his national side to an unanticipated runners-up finish in World Cup 2018. Unlike other starting members of La Blaugrana, Barcelona are reluctant to offer the 30-year-old a new contract since they can't afford to increase their wage bill any further.

The heart of the matter

Lately, Ivan Rakitic has demanded a pay rise as he wants a gesture from the club that makes him feel valued, reports Mundo Deportivo

He was the most used player last season by Barca boss Ernesto Valverde and since his arrival at the club from Sevilla in June 2014, he has been a permanent fixture in the starting line-up.

Rumour probability/rating: 5/10

With about a week before the transfer window closes, offloading Rakitic at this point would be an imprudent move from the Catalan giants and hence, this transfer looks highly unlikely to happen. However, a serious bid from PSG might compel them to back-pedal.

Video

What's next?

Ivan Rakitic will remain a Barcelona player and help them in their pursuit of silverware this season in all likelihood. All the same, his future at Camp Nou appears iffy.


