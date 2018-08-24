Reports: PSG Willing to pay a sensational €90m for Barcelona midfielder

Ameya Vaidya

PSG are looking to prise Rakitic away from Barca

What's the rumour?

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain are set to offer up to €90m to prise midfielder Ivan Rakitic away from the Nou Camp. Being one of the best midfielders in the world right now, Rakitic has been pursued by top French clubs like PSG and Monaco.

With PSG willing to offer better wages than what he is earning at Barcelona, Rakitic will surely be tempted to consider the offer which the top French side will offer to him.

As reported by Sport, the Parisians are hoping to open negotiations with the Blaugrana for the 30-year-old midfielder, although Barcelona may deny such an offer given the fact that Rakitic's release clause is €125m.

In case you didn't know...

In the last few days, Rakitic has been heavily linked with a move to the French Capital. It was widely reported in the press that PSG was the only team who were willing to trigger the release clause of Rakitic.

It seems, now according to these reports, that Paris Saint-Germain is willing to officially lodge a bid whose amount is way below the release clause.

There are some other rumours which also claim that the Barcelona hierarchy is doing everything possible to retain their star midfielder with a new contract which will significantly increase his current wages.

The heart of the matter

Rakitic had an amazing 2018 FIFA World Cup for Croatia as he led them to the finals. Hence, his performances have caught the eye of some elite clubs in Europe.

With few days left for the transfer window to close, PSG have emerged as the front-runners for the Croatian star's signature.

Barcelona are themselves after PSG's star midfielder Rabiot who has just one year left in his contract. Hence, this has become a game of one-upmanship between the two clubs.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Rakitic himself has reportedly demanded a pay rise as he wants to be valued at the Nou Camp. Being a regular starter and a key player in the Barcelona set-up, he has every right to be rewarded for his performances.

Hence, with the above report, this is going to be an interesting week full of negotiations between the two clubs.

Rumour Rating: 7/10

Sport is a credible online website and hence this report might come out to be true. With the Spanish window ending on the last day of August, PSG will have step up their efforts in order to bring the star midfielder to Paris.

This negotiation will probably go down the wire and hence will surely make the remaining days quite interesting.

What's next?

If according to the above reports, a bid of €90m which falls short of Rakitic's release clause is submitted by PSG, then it is entirely up to Barcelona whether to accept it or not.