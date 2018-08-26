Reports: PSG willing to spend £100m for Premier League superstar

This could be a massive signing for the Parisian club!

What's the rumour?

According to Sunday Express, Paris Saint-Germain are all set to offer Tottenham £100 million for midfielder Christian Eriksen, who has a buy-out clause of £107 million in his contract as per the aforementioned report.

In case you didn't know...

Les Parisiens were previously involved in the pursuit of Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona. However, the hunt seems to have fallen through after the Croat claimed that he is not keen to leave La Blaugrana.

The last days were for reflecting and for me is a privilege wearing the shirt, I am very proud and I hope to be here for a long time.

Playing in the best club in the world is the biggest thing, I have spoken to my wife, my family and my agent and we all decided we are very well here and there's no other club able to offer me what Barcelona is offering.

Consequently, the French giants have now set their sights on Christian Eriksen, who has also been eyed by the high-profile Spanish duo of Real Madrid and Barcelona all summer.

Eriksen is presently amidst a conflict with The Lilywhites on the subject of contract extension. Apparently, the Denmark international wants parity with the club’s highest earner, Harry Kane, but the Premier League outfit is adamant not to grant his wish.

The heart of the matter

Paris Saint-Germain are eager to bolster their midfield strength before the transfer window slams shut and have therefore Paul Pogba of Manchester United, Miralem Pjanic of Juventus and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea over the course of this summer.

As for Eriksen, he is the fulcrum of Mauricio Pochettino’s side owing to his pinpoint accuracy, inch-perfect passes as well as exceptional finishing ability.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

If Paris Saint-Germain are genuinely interested in landing Eriksen, this looks like a transfer which they can accomplish considering their immense bankroll.

What's next?

If this deal is clinched, Tottenham will be dealt a major body blow as they will not be able to procure Eriksen's replacement until January.