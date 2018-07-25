Reports: Real Madrid agree terms with world-class goalkeeper

Julen Lopetegui and Florentino Perez

What's the rumour?

According to The Daily Mail, Real Madrid have agreed terms and have edged closer to acquiring the services of the big Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Real Madrid have also been linked with Hugo Lloris of Tottenham but will only push it if the deal for the Chelsea goalkeeper falls through.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid's pursuit of a goalkeeper dates back to 2014 when David de Gea's move broke down due to a faulty fax machine. Ever since then, they've ventured into the market in search of a replacement for the ageing Keylor Navas and have been linked with several high-profile no.1s.

The heart of the matter

Thibaut Courtois had gone on record stating that his heart is in Madrid where his family is. He said,

"My personal situation is related to the city of Madrid."

"My two children live there with their mum. I have my daughter every day on FaceTime. She often tells me that she misses me. My son is still too small to communicate like that.

"Whenever I have the opportunity, I try to return to Spain. As a situation, it is not always easy. Yes, my heart is in Madrid. It is logical and understandable.

In fact, he recently went on record once again stating that he will move away from London if Hazard moves as well.

"I don't think they will keep someone with my qualities on the bench, even if I don't sign [a new contract]. But maybe [staying] is possible, because I like it in London."

"Wherever I go, Hazard must come along. We will not let each other go. We'll see."

Keylor Navas is 31-years-old and Hugo Lloris will be a very difficult signing to complete given that Daniel Levy will be a tough cookie to crack.

The report states that Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Thibaut Courtois' camp. However, nothing has been agreed between the two clubs and we'll have to wait and see how this one pans out.

Rumour probability/rating: 6/10

Courtois has been pretty vocal about his interest in moving to Madrid and it seems very likely that he has agreed terms with the club. However, as a deal hasn't been finalized between the two clubs, this could still go either way.

What's next?

At 26 years of age, Thibaut Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He is tall, strong and athletic and also won the Golden Glove at the World Cup. This is a step in the right direction for Madrid and Manchester United fans can rest easy now.