Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Real Madrid agree terms with Bayern Munich midfielder

Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
2.62K   //    11 Aug 2018, 21:02 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Julen Lopetegui, Real Madrid manager

What's the rumour?

According to Onda Cero's AS, Real Madrid have agreed terms with ace Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara and negotiations are set to begin with the German outfit over a potential summer deal.

The report further goes on to state that the Bayern hierarchy value the player very dearly and it would cost the Spanish club a fee of around €50 million to acquire his services.

In case you didn't know

Real Madrid's star midfielder Luka Modric is reportedly being linked with a move to Inter Milan and his compatriot Mateo Kovacic has already left the Spanish club on a season-long loan move to Chelsea.

As a result, the Los Blancos are believed to be on the lookout for a midfielder in the ongoing summer transfer window.

While they have been linked with a few others, new boss Julen Lopetegui seems to have zeroed in on the former Barcelona playmaker Thiago Alcantara.

The heart of the matter

Thiago remains under contract with Bayern until 2021. However, after the arrival of Leon Goertzka, new manager Niko Kovac is reportedly open to selling him for a right price.

The 27-year-old has been the subject of interest for many European clubs this summer including his boyhood club Barcelona but recent developments suggest Real Madrid have emerged a potential suitor for the Spaniard.

Thiago enjoys a good relationship with the Madrid manager which might lure him to force a move to the Spanish capital. Having already played for Barcelona, he would be in better know how of the various challenges of La Liga.

Rumour rating/Probability: 8/10

Considering the void in Real Madrid's ranks and Lopetegui's interest in Thiago, this deal could be very much on the cards, although agreeing over a fee is one potential hurdle left to overcome.

Video:


What's next?

Should the move materialize, Thiago would make the elite league of players to represent both Barcelona and Real Madrid alongside Luis Figo and Ronaldo.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football FC Bayern Munich Football Luka Modric Thiago Alcantara Leisure Reading
Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
Cristiano Ronaldo's Top 5 Hattricks for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Top class strikers Real Madrid must target
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona hijack another transfer as Bayern...
RELATED STORY
5 players whose Real Madrid careers might be affected by...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid agree terms with world-class goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
5 matches that defined Xabi Alonso’s career
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Former Barcelona midfielder...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich: 3 key battles that decided...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us