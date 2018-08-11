Reports: Real Madrid agree terms with Bayern Munich midfielder

Nilalohit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.62K // 11 Aug 2018, 21:02 IST

Julen Lopetegui, Real Madrid manager

What's the rumour?

According to Onda Cero's AS, Real Madrid have agreed terms with ace Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara and negotiations are set to begin with the German outfit over a potential summer deal.

The report further goes on to state that the Bayern hierarchy value the player very dearly and it would cost the Spanish club a fee of around €50 million to acquire his services.

In case you didn't know

Real Madrid's star midfielder Luka Modric is reportedly being linked with a move to Inter Milan and his compatriot Mateo Kovacic has already left the Spanish club on a season-long loan move to Chelsea.

As a result, the Los Blancos are believed to be on the lookout for a midfielder in the ongoing summer transfer window.

While they have been linked with a few others, new boss Julen Lopetegui seems to have zeroed in on the former Barcelona playmaker Thiago Alcantara.

The heart of the matter

Thiago remains under contract with Bayern until 2021. However, after the arrival of Leon Goertzka, new manager Niko Kovac is reportedly open to selling him for a right price.

The 27-year-old has been the subject of interest for many European clubs this summer including his boyhood club Barcelona but recent developments suggest Real Madrid have emerged a potential suitor for the Spaniard.

Thiago enjoys a good relationship with the Madrid manager which might lure him to force a move to the Spanish capital. Having already played for Barcelona, he would be in better know how of the various challenges of La Liga.

Rumour rating/Probability: 8/10

Considering the void in Real Madrid's ranks and Lopetegui's interest in Thiago, this deal could be very much on the cards, although agreeing over a fee is one potential hurdle left to overcome.

Video:

What's next?

Should the move materialize, Thiago would make the elite league of players to represent both Barcelona and Real Madrid alongside Luis Figo and Ronaldo.