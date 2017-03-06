Reports: Real Madrid and Juventus agree on player plus cash deal with Isco going to Italy

Real Madrid have agreed to pay Juventus 35 million plus Isco for superstar.

Isco

What’s the story?

Real Madrid and Juventus have reportedly agreed a player plus cash deal for Paulo Dybala and Isco swapping clubs, says a report on Real Madrid News. Paulo Dybala is rumoured to be valued around €70 million by the Italian champions and will likely be paid a fee of an additional €35 million with Isco (who is valued at around €35 million) moving to Turin.

Also Read: Reports: Real Madrid players accuse Cristiano Ronaldo of being selfish in heated team meeting

In case you didn’t know..

There have been constant rumours of interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United throughout the season for the Argentine international Paulo Dybala. The forward has scored 12 goals in 28 games for Italian champions this campaign and is yet to sign a new contract with the Italian champions.

Isco has had a decent season for Real Madrid till now but is not the first choice if everyone in the squad is fit. That has been the case for the Spanish midfielder since his move from Malaga and has recently admitted that he will be considering a move if he doesn’t get regular game time at the Spanish capital.

“I'm calm. What worries me is to have minutes” he said, “A player's career is small, from now until the end of the season, we will make a decision. It is my future at stake”

The Heart of the matter

Paulo has been touted as the next best thing in world football for a while, and it will be interesting to see what happens at the end of the season. With Lionel Messi at Barcelona; a very similar player to the 23-year-old, Real Madrid becomes front runners for the former Palermo man.



Recently he spoke about his contract situation with the Italian giants and revealed that his contract talks had to be postponed due to his agent’s absence (for personal reasons). He had started quite the stir online as well when he liked a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram feed. With Zinedine Zidane likely freshen up his squad in the summer, he would be a perfect candidate.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen how much game time Isco gets until the end of the season. If Toni Kroos, Luka Modric are fit, he tends to lose his place in midfield, something which is surely bothering the Spain international. With Liverpool and Arsenal also interested, it remains to be seen where he chooses to move.

Paulo Dybala is a very interesting case, given that Juventus are very likely going to be walking to the Serie A title. Max Allegri is also rumored to be leaving the Italian giants for Arsenal and with that it mind, he might be the tempted to move to Madrid with their history and their recent success in Europe.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is quite early to believe that a deal has been ‘agreed’ between the two clubs, given there are more than two months of action remaining this season. But, the deal makes sense for Juventus, with Isco having the potential to be a world-beater on his day.

Real Madrid signing Paulo also makes a lot of sense, with the 'Galactico' feel about him. Perhaps he can be a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.