Reports: Real Madrid confident they can snap up Kylian Mbappe next summer

According to AS, Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to prioritize the signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. Real have been heavily linked with a move for the French star in the recent past, but now believe they can sign him if he doesn't sign a contract renewal at PSG.

Kylian Mbappe's contract expires in the summer of 2022. The French club would be under much pressure to sell Mbappe next summer, in order to maximize his value in the transfer market if he doesn't extend his current deal with the club.

In 2017, Mbappe signed for Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan which was made permanent in 2018 in a transfer worth €180 million, making him both the second-most expensive player and most expensive teenager ever.

With PSG, Mbappé has won three Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France titles, has finished as Ligue 1 top scorer twice, won Ligue 1 Player of the Year, and is the sixth-highest goalscorer in the club's history.

Kylian Mbappé is not considering renewing his contract with PSG and is moving towards an exit in the summer. His next destination will most likely be Real Madrid.



[ @SimoneRovera 🥇 ] pic.twitter.com/1XCmpCE05E — MadridXtra (@XtraMadrid) November 12, 2020

Real Madrid are desperate to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer no matter what the price

Istanbul Basaksehir v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

PSG are reportedly going to throw all their resources at Mbappe in order to convince their star to commit his future to the club. PSG are reportedly in negotiations with Neymar, over a new deal which would be a huge statement of intent by the club and might help convince Mbappe to stay.

PSG's sporting director Leornado explained recently, "We've started talks on several fronts over the renewal of certain players. We have to adapt to the reality of the current economic climate, but we have started discussions over the renewals we have in mind, Di Maria, Neymar and Mbappe, as well as Bernat and Draxler, and we are going to intensify these negotiations in the coming days.'

A move to Real Madrid seemed on the cards for Kylian Mbappe, with the 21-year-old being heavily courted by fellow Frenchman and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. Kylian Mbappe's position however, has changed due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe update:



Real Madrid believe they can get him for a reasonable price (€180m) in the summer if he doesn’t renew.



Mbappe would only be willing to renew if PSG included a clause allowing him to depart to certains club for a set amount.



[ AS 🥈] pic.twitter.com/qFADVmLUlz — MadridXtra (@XtraMadrid) November 13, 2020

Kylian Mbappe's transfer fee and wages may not be matched by any club in the world at the moment, therefore it would make sense for the player to pen a new deal with his current club.

Kylian Mbappe is however, said to want clauses in the new contract that would allow him to leave for certain teams if they met a specific price, which will provide Real Madrid with hope of signing him next summer, even if he signs a new deal.