Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Real Madrid desperate to sign superstar duo to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
7.32K   //    25 Jul 2018, 14:51 IST

Will the
Cristiano Ronaldo's exit has left a massive void at Real Madrid. Can they successfully fill it this summer?

What's the rumour?

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus for a reported fee of £105 million, Real Madrid have been heavily linked to several top stars including Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe.

Notably, Los Blancos have been linked the most with Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Chelsea's Eden Hazard, despite both clubs being resolute towards retaining their superstars.

Latest reports from The Independent (via The Daily Express) claim that Neymar and Hazard continue to be Real Madrid's top transfer targets and that club President Florentino Perez could still try his best to push both deals through before the culmination of the ongoing transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

While Neymar has committed his future to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea will be desperate to retain Hazard's services ahead of next season.

However, both stars have been continuously linked with potential moves to Madrid for quite some time now and have been known to nurse a soft spot for the UEFA Champions League winners.

Further, just last week, Perez declared that Real Madrid's squad would be “strengthened with magnificent players” before the start of next season.

The heart of the matter

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence is bound to leave an enormous void in the Real Madrid side and the club will expectedly look to fill in that void with a Galactico signing or two. The aforementioned report claims that Madrid are still in contact with officials in charge of transfers as they look to seal a potential world-record big-money move for Neymar.

Speaking about the situation, Perez said:

“We are aware of the level of demands which this team is subject to. We are Madrid and we always want more. We must strengthen the present and the future.”

Madrid are also allegedly still in the hunt for Hazard, who has repeatedly stated that it would be a dream come true to don the famous whites of Madrid.

Video:

Real Madrid will certainly be unstoppable if they sign Neymar and Hazard!

Rumour probability/rating: 3/10

It is going to be extremely challenging for Madrid to sign either of the two, let alone both superstars. The currently inflated state of the market will do them no favours either as both these transfers could even amount to £500 million.

Madrid are also believed to be eyeing a replacement for Keylor Navas between the sticks and the thought of them sealing all 3 deals seems rather farfetched.

What's next?

With not long to go before the transfer window slams shut, we could certainly see a flurry of activity from Real Madrid.

However, only time will tell if this flurry will yield any results.

In case deals for these two superstars fall through, Madrid could even turn towards Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, who had previously asked to leave Germany in pursuit of a new challenge.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Neymar Florentino Perez Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Reports: Real Madrid prepare £150m bid for Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Top 5 candidates to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Hazard 'reaches verbal agreement' with Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo is Irreplaceable at Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Real Madrid for...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to leave...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona prepare to hijack Real Madrid's move...
RELATED STORY
5 attacking options to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo - Coping with the departure of a legend...
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid should sign instead of Neymar
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
2nd Qualifying Round
FT AST MID
2 - 1
 Astana vs Midtjylland
FT CFR MAL
0 - 1
 CFR Cluj vs Malmö FF
FT PAO BAS
2 - 1
 PAOK vs Basel
FT DIN HAP
5 - 0
 Dinamo Zagreb vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
FT SHK SHE
1 - 0
 Shkendija vs Sheriff
FT CRV SUD
3 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs Sūduva
FT LEG SPA
0 - 2
 Legia Warszawa vs Spartak Trnava
21' LUD VID
0 - 0
 Ludogorets vs Vidi
20' KUK QAR
0 - 0
 Kukësi vs Qarabağ
21' BAT HJK
0 - 0
 BATE vs HJK
Tomorrow AJA STU 12:00 AM Ajax vs Sturm Graz
Tomorrow CEL ROS 12:15 AM Celtic vs Rosenborg
31 Jul HAP DIN 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Dinamo Zagreb
31 Jul SHE SHK 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Shkendija
01 Aug SPA LEG 12:00 AM Spartak Trnava vs Legia Warszawa
01 Aug HJK BAT 09:30 PM HJK vs BATE
01 Aug MID AST 10:30 PM Midtjylland vs Astana
01 Aug QAR KUK 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Kukësi
01 Aug MAL CFR 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs CFR Cluj
01 Aug SUD CRV 11:00 PM Sūduva vs Crvena Zvezda
01 Aug VID LUD 11:30 PM Vidi vs Ludogorets
01 Aug BAS PAO 11:30 PM Basel vs PAOK
02 Aug STU AJA 12:00 AM Sturm Graz vs Ajax
02 Aug ROS CEL 12:15 AM Rosenborg vs Celtic
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Club Friendlies 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Primera División 2018/2019
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us