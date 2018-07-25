Reports: Real Madrid desperate to sign superstar duo to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit has left a massive void at Real Madrid. Can they successfully fill it this summer?

What's the rumour?

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus for a reported fee of £105 million, Real Madrid have been heavily linked to several top stars including Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe.

Notably, Los Blancos have been linked the most with Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Chelsea's Eden Hazard, despite both clubs being resolute towards retaining their superstars.

Latest reports from The Independent (via The Daily Express) claim that Neymar and Hazard continue to be Real Madrid's top transfer targets and that club President Florentino Perez could still try his best to push both deals through before the culmination of the ongoing transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

While Neymar has committed his future to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea will be desperate to retain Hazard's services ahead of next season.

However, both stars have been continuously linked with potential moves to Madrid for quite some time now and have been known to nurse a soft spot for the UEFA Champions League winners.

Further, just last week, Perez declared that Real Madrid's squad would be “strengthened with magnificent players” before the start of next season.

The heart of the matter

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence is bound to leave an enormous void in the Real Madrid side and the club will expectedly look to fill in that void with a Galactico signing or two. The aforementioned report claims that Madrid are still in contact with officials in charge of transfers as they look to seal a potential world-record big-money move for Neymar.

Speaking about the situation, Perez said:

“We are aware of the level of demands which this team is subject to. We are Madrid and we always want more. We must strengthen the present and the future.”

Madrid are also allegedly still in the hunt for Hazard, who has repeatedly stated that it would be a dream come true to don the famous whites of Madrid.

Video:

Real Madrid will certainly be unstoppable if they sign Neymar and Hazard!

Rumour probability/rating: 3/10

It is going to be extremely challenging for Madrid to sign either of the two, let alone both superstars. The currently inflated state of the market will do them no favours either as both these transfers could even amount to £500 million.

Madrid are also believed to be eyeing a replacement for Keylor Navas between the sticks and the thought of them sealing all 3 deals seems rather farfetched.

What's next?

With not long to go before the transfer window slams shut, we could certainly see a flurry of activity from Real Madrid.

However, only time will tell if this flurry will yield any results.

In case deals for these two superstars fall through, Madrid could even turn towards Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, who had previously asked to leave Germany in pursuit of a new challenge.