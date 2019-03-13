Reports: Real Madrid eyeing move for €90M-rated Chelsea superstar alongside Eden Hazard

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.53K // 13 Mar 2019, 00:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zinedine Zidane is targeting another Chelsea star, N'Golo Kante, alongside Eden Hazard.

What's the story?

According to the English outlet, Evening Standard, Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Chelsea stars, N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard, in the upcoming summer window.

Zinedine Zidane, who has been re-appointed as the Madrid boss with the duty of rebuilding the Real Madrid side after a disappointing campaign, will be looking to land the Frenchman with a view of strengthening the Los Blancos' midfield.

In case you didn't know..

Chelsea FC's talismanic forward, Eden Hazard, has openly admitted his desires to represent the Royal Whites on several occasions. Besides, the arrival of his idol, Zinedine Zidane, would act as a catalyst in the Belgian's exit from the Stamford Bridge.

With 16 goals and 11 assists registered to his name so far, the two-time EPL winner has been the standout player for the Blues, this season.

On the other hand, N'Golo Kante, who is often regarded as the best defensive midfielder in the world, has been playing in a different role under the current Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri.

Out of the aforementioned players, the Belgian forward would be easy to lure to the Bernabeu who is even willing to force an exit, like his compatriot Thibaut Courtois, to join the 13-time European champions.

The heart of the matter

With Real Madrid's stance to make a move for Brazilian forward, Neymar Jr, surrounding the future of Eden Hazard, it would be a tough choice for the Real Madrid hierarchy to choose between the two. However, Zidane, himself is known to be a great admirer of the Belgian talisman.

On the other hand, Los Blancos' defensive struggles throughout the season have led them to bring a new face in their squad – that's where N'Golo Kante's name strikes in their wishlist. However, the Frenchman who has become a vital part of the Chelsea squad since his move from Leicester City in 2016, has signed a new five-year deal with the Blues making him the highest-paid player in their squad.

Apart from that, the Premier League giants would be reluctant to let the Frenchman leave amidst their two-year transfer ban imposed by FIFA. With Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic already signed as a replacement, Eden Hazard is more open to a Bernabeu than the World Cup winner.

Advertisement

Rumour rating: 7/10

Eden Hazard's move to the Spanish capital seems more of a possibility at the moment. N'Golo Kante, on the other hand, is less likely to move to the Spanish capital as the Blues face a transfer ban.

What's next?

In his first match since returning to the Real Madrid dugout, Zidane and co. will host Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu, in La Liga.

Advertisement