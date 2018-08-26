Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Real Madrid identify the 'ultimate' replacement of Cristiano Ronaldo

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
5.90K   //    26 Aug 2018, 20:04 IST

Zinedine Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Florentino Perez planning a spending spree?

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid have long been embroiled in the pursuit of a top-quality replacement for their former megastar Cristiano Ronaldo, but no deal has been clinched until now.

According to a report from TRANSFER market WEB, Los Blancos have made Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe their main transfer target for this summer and are hell-bent on landing the French sensation. If the aforementioned information is to be believed, the Spanish giants are also keeping tabs on Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

In case you didn't know...

The Parisian club is currently being investigated by UEFA over money paid into the club in the form of sponsorship. Les Parisiens' finances came under intense scrutiny in 2017 thanks to the world-record signing of Neymar from Barcelona, which was followed by a loan transfer of Kylian Mbappe, with an option to sign him in a deal valued at €180 million, which is yet to be paid.

As such, if the Ligue 1 champions are found guilty of breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations, they could be coerced into offloading the 19-year-old, much to Real Madrid's delight.

The heart of the matter

By virtue of his sterling performances at Russia that inspired the French national team to World Cup glory, Kylian Mbappe has turned the heads of several European top dogs, who wish to coax him away from PSG.

Real Madrid are one of those clubs as they deem the former Monaco ace able enough to fit the bill for Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement, and are all set to make a move for him should PSG be handed a serious punishment for their illicit financial activities.

Rumour rating/probability: 3/10

With less than a week left in the transfer window, the possibility of pulling off such a marquee signing seems all but zilch.

Video

What's next?

UEFA's decisive ruling is expected to arrive on Monday, which could shape the fortunes of the ongoing transfer window.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Transfer News PSG Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Reports: Real Madrid prepare a stunning late swoop for...
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real...
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real...
RELATED STORY
5 stars who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to pay a world-record €300m for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid make €300 million bid for Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid willing to spend €70m for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid suffer huge blow in chase for...
RELATED STORY
5 repercussions if PSG is found in breach of UEFA's FFP...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid still have a chance to sign Mbappé
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us