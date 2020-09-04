According to BILD via Caughtoffside, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is looking to rope in RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo this summer. Olmo joined Leipzig only in January of 2020, signing a four-year contract. The Spaniard was linked with a host of European clubs such as Manchester United and Atletico Madrid before his move to Germany.

The Spanish international has impressed in his short stint at Leipzig, so much so that Zidane would like him to be a part of the Real Madrid squad for next season. The Frenchman is looking to sign replacements for James Rodriguez and Dani Ceballos, with the duo set to join Everton and Arsenal respectively in the coming days.

Olmo was a Barcelona youth product and would not be the first player to play for both Madrid and Barcelona. Luis Figo, Samuel Eto'o and Javier Saviola are examples of players from the past who have played for both teams.

Real Madrid are looking to make very few additions to a squad which one the La Liga after a four-year wait for the trophy. The club, however, failed to make it past the Round of 16 in the Champions League, losing to Manchester City earlier this year.

European success has become a requirement for Real Madrid's manager. Therefore the pressure is on for Los Blancos to make improvements this season in order to challenge on all fronts.

Olmo could fill James Rodriguez's void at Real Madrid

Dani Olmo has keen admirers at Real Madrid

The purchase of Dani Olmo would set Real Madrid back £40 million, which they are trying to fund with the sales of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale, who have fallen out of favor with Zidane.

The Frenchman has also sanctioned the sale of Real Madrid youth product Achraf Hakimi for £35 million to Inter Milan. Dani Ceballos and Sergio Reguillon are reportedly heading towards the exit door, with Arsenal and Manchester United showing interest in the players.

If RB Leipzig decide to sanction the deal, Olmo will join a club that has a large number of attacking options. Playing time will be a concern for the Spaniard, who will have to compete with the likes of Eden Hazard, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Jr., Marco Asensio, and Isco for a starting place in the side.

The 22-year-old is a talent who has all the qualities required to be a top-level player. At his young age, he has already played in three different countries, gaining valuable experience in European competitions.

The next move for Olmo may go a long way to defining the career of the Spaniard, who has gone from strength to strength under the tutelage of Julian Nagelsmann.

