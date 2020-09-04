How Chelsea FC could line up in the 2020-21 season 

Chelsea Football Club finished the 2019-20 Premier League season in fourth place with 66 points. The club finished 38 points behind champions Liverpool and were knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona in the Round of 16.

In ordinary circumstances, the 2019-20 season would be labelled as a failure by Chelsea standards. However, given that they faced a two-window transfer ban in 2019 during which they sold their best player Eden Hazard, Chelsea had exceeded expectations under manager Frank Lampard.

Lampard inherited a squad that lacked marquee players, and had to rely on youth team products who had spent the majority of their fledgeling careers on loan abroad or in the Championship.

Chelsea youth products Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, and Reece James took the step up last year and passed with flying colours. Their stellar individual performances along with the incredible form of Christian Pulisic, Matteo Kovacic and recently departed winger, Willian, guided Chelsea to a fourth-place finish.

The Blues this season, however, have spent in excess of £200 million in the summer transfer window, bringing in Timo Werner for £47.7m, Hakim Ziyech for £35.6m, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr for free and Ben Chilwell for £50m.

Lampard's side are also set to announce the record-breaking capture of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz imminently and could well add to their squad further in the coming weeks.

The purchase of these quality players will create a healthy competition for places amongst individuals. Players like Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount will not be guaranteed a starting place and will instead have to fight for their place in the squad.

Chelsea now have a surplus of quality players in positions all across the park. Hence it will be intriguing to see what their strongest starting line up might look like.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa will be under pressure this season given his slow start to life at Chelsea

The former Athletic Bilbao man was made the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when Chelsea signed him in August 2018 for £71.6 million. Kepa Arrizabalaga was signed to replace Thibaut Courtois, who left for Real Madrid.

Arrizabalaga has, however, been a massive flop at Chelsea. In the 2019-20 season, the 25-year-old boasted the worst save percentage for any goalkeeper in the Premier League with 56.5%.

However, given the massive investment Chelsea have made in other areas of the field this season, signing a new goalkeeper may not be on the cards. The Blues have been linked with the likes of Jan Oblak and Edouard Mendy and it remains to be seen if they add to their goalkeeping department this summer.

The latter could be a realistic bet, given that he currently plays for Rennes and wouldn't cost over the odds. As things stand, Arrizabalaga is set to continue between the sticks and will to turn his Chelsea career around.

