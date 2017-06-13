Reports: Real Madrid set to launch £97 million bid for Bayern Munich superstar

Real Madrid have just created history by becoming the first team in the Champions League era to retain the prestigious trophy after they beat Juventus 4-1 in the final of the showpiece tournament in Cardiff on 3rd June. However, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit are not resting on their laurels and have already identified what they need to do to strengthen the team for the upcoming season.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Real Madrid are set to launch a huge bid for the services of Bayern Munich’s superstar striker Robert Lewandowski. The fee being reported on social media indicates that the Polish hitman would cost Los Blancos £97 million. However, reports emanating from the Spanish outfit must be taken with a pinch of salt due to their murky reputation.

Further to that, the report adds that Real Madrid will pursue Lewandowski if Karim Benzema leaves the club in the summer transfer window, which looks likely at this point of time due to the poor season he had endured at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lewandowski is one of the world’s best strikers, if not the best, and had scored an incredible 43 goals for the Bavarians across all competitions last season. Benzema, on the other hand, managed to net only 19 goals last season, with only 11 of those coming in the league. The Pole would be a massive upgrade on the Frenchman and that vindicates Real Madrid’s interest in him.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are set to lose Alvaro Morata, who is reportedly close to completing a multi-million-pound deal to Manchester United and if Benzema also leaves, Madrid will be without a recognized striker in their side.

Arsenal are said to be interested in the services of Benzema and the forward is also believed to be open to a switch to the Premier League, to experience life in a different country and league.

It is being reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to be a big fan of Lewandowski and wants to see the Pole link up with Cristiano Ronaldo, spear-heading Los Blancos’ attack.

While Lewandowski is at the top of Real’s wishlist, he is not the only big name there, with superstars including Paulo Dybala, Kylian Mbappe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also reportedly being monitored.

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Lewandowski is one borne out of the sheer will to improve an already excellent team. While reports in Don Balon are to be taken with a pinch of salt, this particular one is interesting and stands out.

The Spanish giants were interested in signing Lewandowski a couple of seasons ago also but failed in their attempts as he opted to join Bayern Munich. While it is still difficult to imagine him leaving a team like the Allianz Arena outfit, it is not inconceivable as the lure of the two Spanish giants is not one that many footballers are able to resist for long.