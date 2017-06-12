Top 10 players with the highest Estimated Transfer Value, Ronaldo fails to make the cut

In all, 14 players in Europe's top leagues are valued at over 100m Euros

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2017, 18:19 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest player in the Top 100 but surprisingly doesn’t make the Top 10

Paul Pogba is currently the most expensive player in the world today after Manchester United signed him for a record fee of £89m (€105m) in 2016. But he is not the most valued player on the market today.

Juventus may have taken advantage of United’s riches to break the record (as did his agent Mino Raiola) but a new study has shown that as many as 14 players across Europe are currently valued at over €100m.

The study by CIES Football Observatory considered a number of variables such as player performances, the club’s performances, the length of their contracts, their age and even their position to arrive on a transfer value. We look at the Top 10.

Those who missed the top 10 but are valued at over €100m are:

14) Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – €100.6m

13) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – €105.4

12) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – €110.5m

11) Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – €112.4m (It’s surprising in spite of winning two major trophies, a host of individual awards and 42 goals. But his age goes against him.)

10) Paulo Dybala (Juventus) – €115.3m

Paulo Dybala

The 23-year-old forward is the next big thing in Argentine football since the arrival of Lionel Messi. Signed from Palermo in 2015 thanks to his 13 goals and 10 assists in one season, he has seamlessly fit into this Juventus squad under Max Allegri.

The 2016/17 season saw him come into his own and justify the €40m price tag that Juve paid to get him. 19 goals and 7 assists only tell half the story. It is the impact he made with his performances that saw Juventus come close to sealing a treble, missing out on the Champions League trophy to a superior Real Madrid.

His best performance of the season came against Barcelona when he scored twice in the first leg with two well-taken goals to seal their progress through to the semi-finals. With a number of clubs chasing his signature, Dybala only increased his worth when he signed a contract extension to stay in Turin till 2022.