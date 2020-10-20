The future of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe has been a topic that has gained much interest in recent times. There has been plenty of talk across Europe as to where the French star could end up next summer, with Sport reporting that Real Madrid is the most likely destination for the youngster.

Kylian Mbappé made his professional debut in 2015 at the tender age of 16 at Ligue 1 club AS Monaco. He was able to win a Ligue 1 title, Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year, and the Golden Boy award in his time there.

In 2017, Kylian Mbappe signed for league rivals Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan, which was made permanent in 2018 in a transfer worth €180 million, making him both the second-most expensive player and most expensive teenager ever.

Kylian Mbappé has led PSG to three Ligue 1 titles and two Coupe de France titles, while personally winning the Ligue 1 top-scorer award twice and Ligue 1 Player of the Year once. He is the seventh-highest goal-scorer in the club's history currently.

Real Madrid have made the signing of Kylian Mbappe their top priority for next summer

Kylian Mbappe has, in recent times, voiced his desire to move to a bigger club, as he seeks a new challenge. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, where he would link-up with fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane.

Paris Saint-Germain will demand a fee in excess of £150 million, a sum which only a handful of clubs in the world can afford.

Real Madrid have focused their efforts on getting rid of fringe players rather than making any notable additions to the squad this summer. This has allowed them to raise funds, reduce their wage bill and create space in the squad for future transfers.

Los Blancos have overseen the departure of star names such as Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Reguilon, and Dani Ceballos in the recently concluded transfer window.

Madrid boss Zidane and club president Florentino Perez are now keen to use the funds in their possession to sign either Kylian Mbappe or Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland next summer.

Barcelona have also had a squad clear-out this summer, letting go of the likes of Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo and Ivan Rakitic. The Catalan giants are desperate to make a big-money signing to help them get back to the top of Europe.

Barcelona have spent big money on the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann in the past, who have all failed to find their feet at the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana look set to pursue another superstar to partner with talisman Lionel Messi in their attack. Le Parisien has, however, reported that Kylian Mbappe doesn't fancy Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe has just two years left on his current deal, so PSG would preferably let him go next summer rather than losing him for nothing 12 months later.