Reports: Real Madrid lead Liverpool in race for Bayern Munich star

Real Madrid are reportedly in pole position, ahead of Liverpool, to sign Bayern Munich star, David Alaba, on a free transfer this summer once his current contract with the reigning Bundesliga champions expires.

According to reports from The Guardian, as Sergio Ramos's future continues to remain unclear, Real Madrid have turned towards Alaba as they look for defensive reinforcements. Los Blancos are believed to have made an initial offer that includes a long-term deal which could last four or five years.

Alaba, 28, is currently in his 12th season at Bayern Munich and has made a total of 405 appearances for them across all competitions, helping the Bavarian club win a total of 23 major trophies including 9 Bundesliga and 2 UEFA Champions League titles. As his current contract expires this summer, the Austrian international is understood to be keen on leaving the club and isn't short of suitors with several clubs believed to be interested.

The report also suggests that Liverpool, amidst their injury and illness woes, are also extremely interested in recruiting Alaba and seek to lure him to the Premier League. The defending English champions are believed to have established contact with the defender's representatives. However, Real Madrid seem to be leading the race as playing for them is allegedly the player's life-long dream.

Liverpool are among the five clubs that have contacted David Alaba agent to sign him next summer. 🔴 #lfc



...but Real Madrid are leading the race, they’re pushing to sign Alaba and David dreams of playing for Real Madrid. And talks with Real are progressing, as said yesterday. https://t.co/LITUivZexn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2021

Real Madrid and Liverpool both unlikely to make David Alaba signing in ongoing transfer window

Although Madrid are understood to be favorites to sign Alaba, it is unlikely that any move for him will be completed in the ongoing January transfer window as the player seeks to complete his contract at Bayer Munich before leaving as a free agent in search of new challenges. Notably, he could end his time at Bayern on a spectacular high by helping them win their 9th consecutive Bundesliga title - an unprecedented feat.

Whatever happens, remember: Alaba is our legend, but he made a choice not to renew his contract with Bayern. He spent many years here and won everything he could. It's a pity it ends this way. pic.twitter.com/wRmYQzrhKU — Kamil 🎅 (@elKamilFCB) January 2, 2021

However, with less than six months left on his contract, the player is now allowed to engage with other clubs and listen to offers in order to set the ball rolling to finalize a summer deal.

Despite seemingly being in pole position, Real Madrid are bound to feel the pressure in the form of interest from various other clubs including English powerhouse, Liverpool.

The Spanish giants would certainly want to take advantage of their leverage and strike a deal as soon as possible for a quality player like Alaba before it turns into a long drawn transfer saga.

