Reports: Real Madrid set for major squad overhaul in summer transfer window

Real Madrid could see a lot of arrivals and departures in the summer transfer window

Zidane has a lot of changes planned for the summer

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are planning a major squad overhaul in the summer according to latest reports from Spanish publication Diario Gol. A number of world class stars are said to be on the radar of Florentino Perez and Zidane.

The report states that Madrid are determined to land either one of David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois. Both the goalkeepers have been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu and with Keylor Navas struggling between the sticks, we might well see a new goalkeeper at Real Madrid next season.

Other top priority signings for Zidane and Perez are Eden Hazard, one of Marco Verratti or Bernardo Silva and Monaco youngster Kylian Mbappe.

In case you didn’t know...

Future galacticos?

Real Madrid’s transfer ban is ending in the summer and there have already been plenty of reports that Perez is planning another galacticos project this season. The All Whites have never been shy to buy the best players in the world and we might well see a lot of high profile names entering and exiting the revolving doors at the Bernabeu.

The heart of the matter

While a number of new arrivals have been talked about, Zidane is also apparently keen to clear the deadwood and he is willing to let go off 3 huge names in order to fund the new arrivals.

The futures of James Rodriguez, Isco and Alvaro Morata have all been subject to intense speculation and it appears that Zidane does not see them fitting into his long-term plans. With Eden Hazard, Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappe all targeted, Zidane is more than happy to let the 3 of them leave if the deal does indeed go through.

Also, the report further states that Los Blancos might also make a huge move for Argentine star Paulo Dybala in order to prevent Barcelona from signing the talented 23-year-old. Real Madrid are determined to build a squad capable of dominating European football and they are ready to invest some huge money in order to make it happen.

What’s next?

Real Madrid are the favourites to win the La Liga title this season, but with stars like Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo well over 30, some fresh legs will be required next season to keep up the intensity and good performances.

Author’s take

All the players Real Madrid have been linked to are world class stars and are definitely capable of strengthening any team in the world. Also, with the likes of Isco, James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata all struggling to get regular playing time, it makes perfect sense to sell these 3 players and make room for some world class talent in the next season.

