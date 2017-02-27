Reports: Real Madrid on the verge of signing Chelsea Superstar

Eden Hazard could become Real Madrid's newest galactico

Both Courtois and Hazard have been linked with a move to Real Madrid

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have long been linked with a move for Belgian winger Eden Hazard and now latest reports from Spanish media via TalkSport claim that the deal is almost complete with secret talks held between the two European superclubs.

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has been a huge fan of Eden Hazard and his good performances this season has convinced the French manager to go ahead and splash the cash on the Chelsea superstar.

In case you didn’t know...

Eden Hazard has been one of Chelsea’s top performers this season with 10 goals and 4 assists in all competitions. Blessed with pace, dribbling ability and excellent technical skills, Hazard is seen as a perfect fit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Also, with rumours of one of Isco or James departing in the summer, Hazard’s addition will provide much-needed quality and squad depth to the defending European champions.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have time and again been linked with a big-money move for Eden Hazard and a move could finally come to fruition in the summer. Hazard himself has made no secrets of his admiration for French manager Zidane, even calling him his idol in an earlier interview.

When asked if he'd like to play under the Frenchman one day, he added: "Yes of course. When I was little, I watched him on television and the internet for hours. I talked Zidane and I ate Zidane. But, and I repeat it, I feel very good at Chelsea”.

Zidane is also a huge fan of Hazard and he has even publicly spoken about his admiration for the Belgian winger calling him the third best player in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

What’s next?

With one of Isco and James looking likely to leave Los Blancos this summer, we could see some real activity in the transfer market by Real Madrid in the next transfer window. There have been various reports about Real Madrid renewing their galactico project and Eden Hazard could become their next big galactico signing.

Sportskeeda’s take

Real Madrid are desperate to complete the signing of Eden Hazard and Los Blancos usually get the player they want. Chelsea are also said to be interested in signing Alvaro Morata and a swap deal could well end up happening in the summer transfer window.