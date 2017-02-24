Reports: Chelsea star tells friends that he is desperate to join Real Madrid

Courtois is keen on reuniting with his family in Spain

Both Courtois and Hazard have been linked with a move to Real Madrid

What’s the story?

Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid and now latest reports from Don Balon state that the Belgian goalkeeper is desperate to make a move to Spain in the next transfer window.

The same report even went on to claim that the 24-year-old goalkeeper has let his friends know about his decision. Courtois who spent 3 seasons with rivals Atletico Madrid has been a long-term Real Madrid target and the move could come to fruition in the summer.

In case you didn’t know...

Thibaut Courtois’ contract ends in 2019 and the Belgian superstar is said to be reluctant on committing his long-term future to the club. Keylor Navas has performed admirably for Real Madrid but the Costa Rican’s best years might be behind him and Real Madrid are interested in completing a move for one of the game’s premier goalkeepers.

The heart of the matter

Courtois has been in fine form for Chelsea this season and his good performances have attracted the attention of Real Madrid. With Manchester United reluctant to sell David de Gea, Zidane and Perez have now made the Belgian as their primary goalkeeping target.

Also, Courtois’ family is still settled in Madrid and that is reported to be a major reason in the Belgian’s desire to move to the Spanish capital. With Los Blancos’ transfer ban ending this summer, Perez is confident that a bid of around €50 million will be enough to get his man.

Also read: Reports – Real Madrid ready to offer Alvaro Morata + cash for Chelsea superstar

What’s next?

Both Chelsea and Real Madrid are on top of their respective leagues and the primary focus of both the teams will be to focus and secure the league title. Real Madrid have been linked to a host of players in recent weeks (even Chelsea star Eden Hazard) and the teams will do well to ignore the transfer speculation and focus on getting the right results on the football pitch.

Sportskeeda’s take

While Courtois is a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, the fact that his family lives in Madrid could play a major role in the Belgian's decision about his future. With Real Madrid looking for a quality goalkeeper to replace Keylor Navas, we might well end up seeing Courtois move to Bernabeu in the summer.

Also read: 10 most valuable players in the world