Reports: Real Madrid plotting a sensational move for PSG talisman

Florentino Perez looks set to break the bank

What's the rumour?

According to Daily Express, Real Madrid are eyeing up a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, which currently hinges on UEFA's investigation into the Parisian club's finances. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the decisive ruling is expected to arrive on Monday this week after which, Real Madrid could decide their transfer plans.

In case you didn't know...

PSG are presently being investigated by UEFA over money paid into the club in the form of sponsorship. Les Parisiens' finances came under intense scrutiny in 2017 thanks to the world-record signing of Neymar from Barcelona, which was followed by a loan transfer of Kylian Mbappe, with an option to sign him in a deal valued at €180 million, which is yet to be paid.

As a result, if the Ligue 1 champions are found guilty of breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations, they could be handed a severe punishment in the form of a fine, or could even be forced to offload some of their top-quality players. And that's when Los Blancos enter the picture as the Spanish giants are keeping close tabs on the whole situation to exploit it if things go against Paris Saint-Germain.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid's hunt for Neymar has been going on for quite some time, even before the Brazilian opted for a switch to Barcelona. The club's president Florentino Perez is a long-term admirer of the 26-year-old and is determined to lure him to Santiago Bernabeu.

Apparently, the former Santos ace perfectly fits the bill for Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement, who left Real Madrid this summer, which explains Los Blancos' interest in Neymar.

Rumour rating/probability: 4/10

With less than a week left in the transfer window, the possibility of pulling off such a marquee signing appear to be significantly low.

What's next?

All eyes are on UEFA's decision, which is reportedly going to be announced on 27 August, with regard to this issue.