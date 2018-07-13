Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Real Madrid prepare £150m bid for Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement

Manav Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
5.14K   //    13 Jul 2018, 14:11 IST

Can C
Can Cristiano Ronaldo be replaced?

What's the story?

Real Madrid's most successful player, Cristiano Ronaldo, has officially left the club and Florentino Perez is bound to be on the lookout for suitable replacements. In fact, several big names like Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard and Neymar have been linked with moves to the Santiago Bernabeu in recent weeks.

Latest reports from The Daily Mail claim that Real Madrid have identified Chelsea's Eden Hazard as the perfect replacement, and are reportedly preparing a British transfer record bid said to be worth £150 million for the forward.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo officially left Real Madrid for Juventus this week after 9 successful seasons at the club, winning 15 major trophies including 4 UEFA Champions League titles - 3 of which have come in the last 3 seasons.

On the other hand, Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past, having expressed his desire to play for Los Blancos, as well as his admiration for former manager, Zinedine Zidane.

The heart of the matter

The reports claim that Madrid have narrowed their search and have fixated on Eden Hazard as their #1 transfer target following Ronaldo's departure to Juventus. Recently, Hazard admitted that Madrid would be any footballer's dream, regardless of the fact that Zidane is no longer the manager.

Also read: Eden Hazard makes huge statement on Chelsea future amid Real Madrid rumours

Hazard currently has 2 more years left on his contract at Chelsea, but according to the report, the Belgian still hasn't put pen to paper on a £300,000-per-week contract extension, thus prompting people to believe that his move to Madrid might just happen this summer.

In terms of skill, Hazard is easily one of the best players in the world at the moment and would represent a typical Galactico signing, should Madrid successfully lure him out of England and the Premier League.

Rumour rating/reliability: 7/10

Real Madrid will undeniably need a marquee signing this summer to make up for Ronaldo's absence. Further, the £100 million that they received from Juventus can be perfectly reinvested by signing Hazard.

Meanwhile, Hazard might've said that he's happy at Chelsea, but with Antonio Conte's recent sacking, coupled with Chelsea's inability to play Champions League football could force Hazard to prematurely end his stay with the Premier League side.

If Hazard is, indeed, Madrid's #1 transfer target this summer, it's hard to see either Chelsea or Hazard turn the offer down

Video:

Eden Hazard really is a blessed footballer!

What's next?

These rumours certainly seem to be gathering momentum with each passing day. It's only a question of time before Madrid sign Ronaldo's replacement.

While it does seem like the Belgian captain, Hazard, is the best and most feasible choice, it remains to be seen if Madrid can succeed in prying him away from Roman Abramovic's grasp.

UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Cristiano Ronaldo Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Real Madrid transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to leave...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Real Madrid for...
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Destinations for Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid reportedly plan Cristiano Ronaldo's farewell...
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo is Irreplaceable at Real...
RELATED STORY
5 attacking options to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real...
RELATED STORY
Nine years at Real Madrid: 9 most iconic CR7 moments
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Premier League side to make...
RELATED STORY
Why Neymar can be the perfect replacement for Ronaldo at...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo Transfer Saga: Latest developments and possible...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
2nd Qualifying Round
24 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
24 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
24 Jul BAT TBC 05:30 AM BATE vs TBC
24 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
24 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
24 Jul CFR TBC 09:30 PM CFR Cluj vs TBC
24 Jul PAO BAS 11:00 PM PAOK vs Basel
26 Jul AJA STU 12:00 AM Ajax vs Sturm Graz
31 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
31 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
31 Jul BAT TBC 05:30 AM BATE vs TBC
31 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
31 Jul CFR TBC 05:30 AM CFR Cluj vs TBC
31 Jul TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
01 Aug BAS PAO 11:30 PM Basel vs PAOK
02 Aug STU AJA 12:00 AM Sturm Graz vs Ajax
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us