Reports: Real Madrid prepare £150m bid for Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement

Can Cristiano Ronaldo be replaced?

What's the story?

Real Madrid's most successful player, Cristiano Ronaldo, has officially left the club and Florentino Perez is bound to be on the lookout for suitable replacements. In fact, several big names like Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard and Neymar have been linked with moves to the Santiago Bernabeu in recent weeks.

Latest reports from The Daily Mail claim that Real Madrid have identified Chelsea's Eden Hazard as the perfect replacement, and are reportedly preparing a British transfer record bid said to be worth £150 million for the forward.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo officially left Real Madrid for Juventus this week after 9 successful seasons at the club, winning 15 major trophies including 4 UEFA Champions League titles - 3 of which have come in the last 3 seasons.

On the other hand, Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past, having expressed his desire to play for Los Blancos, as well as his admiration for former manager, Zinedine Zidane.

The heart of the matter

The reports claim that Madrid have narrowed their search and have fixated on Eden Hazard as their #1 transfer target following Ronaldo's departure to Juventus. Recently, Hazard admitted that Madrid would be any footballer's dream, regardless of the fact that Zidane is no longer the manager.

Hazard currently has 2 more years left on his contract at Chelsea, but according to the report, the Belgian still hasn't put pen to paper on a £300,000-per-week contract extension, thus prompting people to believe that his move to Madrid might just happen this summer.

In terms of skill, Hazard is easily one of the best players in the world at the moment and would represent a typical Galactico signing, should Madrid successfully lure him out of England and the Premier League.

Rumour rating/reliability: 7/10

Real Madrid will undeniably need a marquee signing this summer to make up for Ronaldo's absence. Further, the £100 million that they received from Juventus can be perfectly reinvested by signing Hazard.

Meanwhile, Hazard might've said that he's happy at Chelsea, but with Antonio Conte's recent sacking, coupled with Chelsea's inability to play Champions League football could force Hazard to prematurely end his stay with the Premier League side.

If Hazard is, indeed, Madrid's #1 transfer target this summer, it's hard to see either Chelsea or Hazard turn the offer down

Eden Hazard really is a blessed footballer!

What's next?

These rumours certainly seem to be gathering momentum with each passing day. It's only a question of time before Madrid sign Ronaldo's replacement.

While it does seem like the Belgian captain, Hazard, is the best and most feasible choice, it remains to be seen if Madrid can succeed in prying him away from Roman Abramovic's grasp.