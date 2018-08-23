Reports: Real Madrid prepare a stunning late swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

This could be the ideal deal for Real Madrid

What's the rumour?

Having endured a relatively tame transfer window this summer, Florentino Perez is willing to go all out to bolster Real Madrid's squad for the upcoming challenges.

According to AS, Los Blancos will do their utmost to land Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe if Les Parisiens are punished by UEFA for Financial Fair Play violations. Mbappe's one-year loan to PSG will expire on August 27, and although PSG have an option to buy him for €180 million, they won't be able to accomplish the deal if the club is found guilty of FFP violations.

In case you didn't know...

Paris Saint-Germain are currently being investigated by UEFA over money paid into the club in the form of sponsorship. The Parisian club's finances came under intense scrutiny in 2017 thanks to the world-record signing of Neymar from Barcelona, which was followed by a loan transfer of Kylian Mbappe, with an option to sign him in a deal valued at €180 million.

The ruling of UEFA's appeals committee will arrive at the end of August, which could hand PSG a serious punishment, who have already been penalized in 2014 for breaking the FFP rules.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are yet to fill the massive void left by Cristiano Ronaldo even though they have been linked with a host of big names since the Portuguese's departure.

Consequently, Perez has now set his sights on the talented Mbappe, who caught the eye of several high-profile clubs by virtue of his sterling performances in the World Cup that paved the way for France national team.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

The report comes from a decent source, and should UEFA coerce PSG into selling Mbappe, the Spanish giants will definitely be waiting in the wings with a ridiculous offer for the 19-year-old.

What's next?

UEFA's ruling is expected to arrive on 30 August, and if it is against PSG, Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez will only have 24 hours to finalize what could be a world-record deal.