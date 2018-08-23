Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Real Madrid prepare a stunning late swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
2.80K   //    23 Aug 2018, 14:29 IST

Real Madrid Press Conference
This could be the ideal deal for Real Madrid

What's the rumour?

Having endured a relatively tame transfer window this summer, Florentino Perez is willing to go all out to bolster Real Madrid's squad for the upcoming challenges.

According to AS, Los Blancos will do their utmost to land Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe if Les Parisiens are punished by UEFA for Financial Fair Play violations. Mbappe's one-year loan to PSG will expire on August 27, and although PSG have an option to buy him for €180 million, they won't be able to accomplish the deal if the club is found guilty of FFP violations.

In case you didn't know...

Paris Saint-Germain are currently being investigated by UEFA over money paid into the club in the form of sponsorship. The Parisian club's finances came under intense scrutiny in 2017 thanks to the world-record signing of Neymar from Barcelona, which was followed by a loan transfer of Kylian Mbappe, with an option to sign him in a deal valued at €180 million.

The ruling of UEFA's appeals committee will arrive at the end of August, which could hand PSG a serious punishment, who have already been penalized in 2014 for breaking the FFP rules.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are yet to fill the massive void left by Cristiano Ronaldo even though they have been linked with a host of big names since the Portuguese's departure.

Consequently, Perez has now set his sights on the talented Mbappe, who caught the eye of several high-profile clubs by virtue of his sterling performances in the World Cup that paved the way for France national team.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

The report comes from a decent source, and should UEFA coerce PSG into selling Mbappe, the Spanish giants will definitely be waiting in the wings with a ridiculous offer for the 19-year-old.

Video


What's next?

UEFA's ruling is expected to arrive on 30 August, and if it is against PSG, Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez will only have 24 hours to finalize what could be a world-record deal.


Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Transfer News PSG Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Reports: Real Madrid to pay a world-record €300m for...
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real...
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real...
RELATED STORY
5 stars who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid make €300 million bid for Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid willing to spend €70m for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid suffer huge blow in chase for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid target PSG forward
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid ready to pay €300 million to secure...
RELATED STORY
10 players who could become future Galacticos for Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Tomorrow GET EIB 11:45 PM Getafe vs Eibar
25 Aug LEG REA 01:45 AM Leganés vs Real Sociedad
25 Aug DEP REA 09:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis
25 Aug ATL RAY 11:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
26 Aug REA BAR 01:45 AM Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
26 Aug ESP VAL 09:45 PM Espanyol vs Valencia
27 Aug GIR REA 01:45 AM Girona vs Real Madrid
27 Aug SEV VIL 01:45 AM Sevilla vs Villarreal
27 Aug LEV CEL 11:45 PM Levante vs Celta Vigo
28 Aug ATH HUE 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us