Reports: Real Madrid ready to pay €300 million to secure superstar this summer

What's the story?

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, is desperately searching for a big-name signing before the end of the month and is willing to break the bank to bring Neymar back to Spain. According to reports from Sport, Los Blancos are willing to pay up to €300 million to secure the signature of the Brazilian superstar before the Spanish transfer deadline at the end of the month.

However, any potential move for the former Barcelona star could depend on Paris Saint-Germain's need to sell if UEFA imposes a punishment on the club for breach of Fair Play rules in relation to sponsorships and payments made by their Qatari owners.

In case you didn't know...

Many have believed that Neymar's move to Paris was a prerequisite to the Brazilan eventually joining Real Madrid. Having made his name at the Nou Camp, it would have been impossible for the 26-year-old to move directly to Madrid from the Catalans and instead, Paris Saint-Germain activated his release clause last summer.

While enjoying a successful season at the Parc des Princes, Neymar is desperate to achieve personal accolades, in particular, the Ballon d'Or award, and it is highly unlikely he will win such titles with the Parisian club. For that reason, a move back to Spain has always been on the cards and it seems a matter of when and not if he will return to LaLiga.

The heart of the matter

Paris Saint-Germain is currently under investigation by UEFA for potential breaches of Fair Play rules. The club is owned by a Qatari consortium and currently has sponsorship deals far in excess of other clubs. These deals are allegedly fabricated to allow the Parisian club to spend frivolously in the transfer market without breaking the Fair Play rules.

Should UEFA find breaches of the rules in their sponsorship deals or through payments made by the Qatari bank directly to the club, a severe punishment could be handed down as an example to other clubs around Europe. If this is the case, Paris Saint-Germain may have no option but to sell Neymar so they can balance the books.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

Real Madrid has been linked with a move for Neymar all summer and as the new LaLiga season approaches, Los Blancos are still yet to bring in a big name to replace the departed Cristiano Ronaldo. Neymar would represent the perfect fit, however, this transfer completely depends on the willingness of the Parisian club to sell their star player.

Video

What's next?

The decision of UEFA regarding any breach of Fair Play rules against the Parisian club is expected at the end of August. The Spanish transfer window closes on August 31st. If the governing body rules against Paris Saint-Germain, we may see a world record deadline transfer happening at the end of this month.