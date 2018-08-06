Reports: Real Madrid readying a €100 million bid to sign Juventus star

Florentino Perez preparing for the future

What's the story?

After taking his country to their first ever World Cup Final, World Cup Golden Ball winner Luka Modric is reportedly ready for a new challenge.

Amid all this speculation, the 32-year old midfielder has emerged as a prime transfer target for Inter Milan.

Perez and Lopetegui have both made it clear that Modric is not for sale. The transfer market however, is an unpredictable entity.

Reports from the Corriere della Sera suggests that the top brass at Real Madrid has identified Miralam Pjanic as Modric's long-term successor and that they plan on tempting Juventus into a sale with a £100 bid for the Bosnian play-maker.

In case you didn't know..

Modric has two years left on his Real Madrid contract and has a €750 million buy-out clause. Real Madrid has made it clear that it does not want to sell Modric in this transfer window.

When questioned about the speculation surrounding Modric's future this is what Perez had to say,

"the only way Modric leaves is if they pay €750 million."

Lopetegui also commented by saying that,

"I think the president said it, I don't think there's much more to add. He's made it concise and clear. Luka Modric is an extraordinary player and we're waiting for him with open arms."

On the other hand, Inter Milan is giving mixed signals. After completing the signing of Croatian right-back, Sime Vrsalijko from Atletico Madrid, the club admitted that work is in progress to secure one more top-signing.

If the 'top-singing' referred to here was Arturo Vidal then maybe, this saga has an anti-climatic end to it. However, if Modric is the man that's being spoken about then there's still time to see how that ends up.

Heart of the matter

Modric is a Real Madrid player for the next two seasons. After losing out on Ronaldo, it looks very unlikely that Madrid will let Modric go in the very same season.

This season is an extremely important season for Real Madrid. Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid means that this is the first time in 18 years that Real Madrid will start a campaign without a Balon d'Or winner in their squad.

Lopetegui has a big challenge on his hands and he would like to benefit from Modric's experience and class.

Although the reports suggest that Modric is keen on a move away from the club, it doesn't look like he will do anything too dramatic to ensure that it happens this season.

However, earlier on in the transfer window amid Barcelona's interest for Pjanic, Juventus made it clear that Pjanic can be prised out of a move from the club- if the sum is right. Italian newspaper, Tuttosport believe that €80 million is the price tag that Juventus has put on Pjanic's services.

Rumour Rating/Probability- 4/10

The top management has made their opinion on this rumour absolutely clear. There's no room for misinterpretation- Modric is not for sale this season. Even Pjanic's supposed availability makes it a complicating transfer.

Video:

What's next?

Let's say the deal happens. The implications of this deal can be very, very interesting. It's highly possible that Modric's move to Inter Milan sparks a transfer merry go round of the highest quality.

Modric's arrival at Inter Milan would mean Pjanic's departure from Juventus. Juventus could then use that money to invest in Milinkovic-Savic.