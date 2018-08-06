Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Real Madrid readying a €100 million bid to sign Juventus star

Neil Juneja
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
7.76K   //    06 Aug 2018, 20:59 IST

Real Madrid CF Press Conference
Florentino Perez preparing for the future

What's the story?

After taking his country to their first ever World Cup Final, World Cup Golden Ball winner Luka Modric is reportedly ready for a new challenge.

Amid all this speculation, the 32-year old midfielder has emerged as a prime transfer target for Inter Milan.

Perez and Lopetegui have both made it clear that Modric is not for sale. The transfer market however, is an unpredictable entity.

Reports from the Corriere della Sera suggests that the top brass at Real Madrid has identified Miralam Pjanic as Modric's long-term successor and that they plan on tempting Juventus into a sale with a £100 bid for the Bosnian play-maker.

In case you didn't know..

Modric has two years left on his Real Madrid contract and has a €750 million buy-out clause. Real Madrid has made it clear that it does not want to sell Modric in this transfer window.

When questioned about the speculation surrounding Modric's future this is what Perez had to say,

"the only way Modric leaves is if they pay €750 million."

Lopetegui also commented by saying that,

"I think the president said it, I don't think there's much more to add. He's made it concise and clear. Luka Modric is an extraordinary player and we're waiting for him with open arms."

On the other hand, Inter Milan is giving mixed signals. After completing the signing of Croatian right-back, Sime Vrsalijko from Atletico Madrid, the club admitted that work is in progress to secure one more top-signing.

If the 'top-singing' referred to here was Arturo Vidal then maybe, this saga has an anti-climatic end to it. However, if Modric is the man that's being spoken about then there's still time to see how that ends up.

Heart of the matter

Modric is a Real Madrid player for the next two seasons. After losing out on Ronaldo, it looks very unlikely that Madrid will let Modric go in the very same season.

This season is an extremely important season for Real Madrid. Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid means that this is the first time in 18 years that Real Madrid will start a campaign without a Balon d'Or winner in their squad.

Lopetegui has a big challenge on his hands and he would like to benefit from Modric's experience and class.

Although the reports suggest that Modric is keen on a move away from the club, it doesn't look like he will do anything too dramatic to ensure that it happens this season.

However, earlier on in the transfer window amid Barcelona's interest for Pjanic, Juventus made it clear that Pjanic can be prised out of a move from the club- if the sum is right. Italian newspaper, Tuttosport believe that €80 million is the price tag that Juventus has put on Pjanic's services.


Rumour Rating/Probability- 4/10

The top management has made their opinion on this rumour absolutely clear. There's no room for misinterpretation- Modric is not for sale this season. Even Pjanic's supposed availability makes it a complicating transfer.


Video:

What's next?

Let's say the deal happens. The implications of this deal can be very, very interesting. It's highly possible that Modric's move to Inter Milan sparks a transfer merry go round of the highest quality.

Modric's arrival at Inter Milan would mean Pjanic's departure from Juventus. Juventus could then use that money to invest in Milinkovic-Savic.



Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Inter Milan Football Luka Modric Miralem Pjanic Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Leisure Reading
Neil Juneja
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Reports: Real Madrid superstar can leave for €750 million
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid Set to Lose Midfield Star to Serie A...
RELATED STORY
REPORTS: Real Madrid superstar wants to join Inter Milan? 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star 'opens talks' with Inter 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid target Juventus star as a...
RELATED STORY
5 signings Real Madrid want you to forget about
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to make £132 million bid for...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid make stunning bid for Barcelona target
RELATED STORY
What If: Arsene Wenger had offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us