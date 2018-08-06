Reports: Real Madrid's President Pérez reveals Luka Modric's release clause fee

What's the news?

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Luka Modric's wife, Vanja Bosnic, has hinted the Croatian midfielder's move to Italian club Inter Milan. Real Madrid have not taken long to respond to the speculation and their message is forceful.

"Modric is not leaving Real Madrid," said Florentino Pérez. "He is not leaving unless someone pays the 750 million euros of his release clause and not a euro less."

The message clearly means that Real Madrid are in no way selling their prized asset as his contract extends till 2020 and he apparently makes 9 million Euros per year.

With the speculation over Modric's demand for a higher weekly wage, Madrid might consider reviewing the midfielder's contract considering his good form.

In case you didn't know?

Real Madrid suffered a huge blow at the start of the summer as their superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo left the club for Juventus. After his departure, there were many rumours about the club signing big names like Robert Lewandoski, Neymar Jr, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and many more.

Apart from the rumours about star strikers, the rumours about Real Madrid signing Chelsea's star midfielder Eden Hazard were adrift. AS revealed that attacking midfielder Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid has been ruled out as the club are not willing to break the bank or make signings for the sake of it.

As far as recent reports go, Real Madrid were asked to pay a world record tranfer fee of £225 million for the Chelsea midfielder. With a player of Luka Modric's proficiency in their ranks, it seems unlikely that Los Blancos will sign such a hefty deal for another midfielder.

The new manager's standpoint on Luka Modric saga

Real Madrid's new coach Julen Lopetegui spoke about Luka Modric after the club's 3-1 victory over Juventus. Here's what he had to say:

“The president addressed the rumors very clearly and I have nothing else to say about it. Modric is an extraordinary player and we are waiting for him. I talked to him after the excellent World Cup he played and we just have to wait for him and start working after August 8th to see if he can be ready for the Super Cup Final,” said Lopetegui.

“Luka is a player that I am passionate about and I love. I think he’ll be pleased with what he’s going to get from me. He will be happy playing football at Real Madrid. Luka is a Real Madrid player and I have no doubt that he will stay here. We have enjoyed it and we will continue enjoying it without any doubt,” added the coach.

Modric to Inter loan rumours:

Modric's market value is higher than ever and Inter would have to pay a hefty price if they want to bag former Tottenham and Dinamo Zagreb man away from Spain.

Real Madrid won't let go another superstar for a measly amount after losing the club's hero and that would potentially be putting such a strain on the club's coffers in a way that they would be in danger of breaching UEFA's 'financial fair play' rules.

For this reason, claims Gazzetta, Inter would seek an initial loan deal with an option to buy - a solution which, unless the purchase clause were obligatory, Real would not be expected to countenance.

Final Say

After letting go of Cristiano Ronaldo, Real would certainly be against losing a second key player in the same transfer window. Modric, who is 33-years old, is in the form of his life and has displayed the same at the World Cup in Russia - where he won the Golden ball as Croatia reached the final.

The award is a testament of the fact that 'age is just a number' for a player of such immense talent. To keep a key player of such stature happy, Real would indeed be preparing a new extended contract with improved terms.