Reports: Real Madrid need to sell one of Bale, Benzema or Cristiano Ronaldo to sign €110-million striker

Real Madrid will need to make a tough choice of who they want to sell to sign the super-striker.

Is this the end of BBC?

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have just won their first league title in 5 years and are in the UEFA Champions League final – hoping to become the first club to retain the prestigious trophy. However, with all the focus on the gigantic battle against Juventus, it seems the people behind the club are busy preparing for the upcoming season and are not resting on their laurels.

According to The Express, Los Blancos want to sign AS Monaco’s teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe – who is rated at a whooping €110-million – but there is a catch in their pursuit of arguably Europe’s hottest prospect in recent years. The report adds that the Santiago Bernabeu outfit will have to sell one of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema or Cristiano Ronaldo to sign the 18-year-old because Mbappe has already made it clear that he will only move if he is guaranteed playing time, and that too more than enough of it.

In case you didn’t know…

Mbappe has been on fire this season for the Stade Louis II outfit and his 26 goals not only helped Leonardo Jardim’s side lift the Ligue 1 trophy but also helped them reach the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, where their fairy-tale run came to an end at the hands of Juventus.

Speaking in a recent interview with beIN sports, Mbappe had made it clear that he will only leave Monaco if he is guaranteed regular football.

He said: "I'm at an age where I need to play and that will be my main focus because this year I played a lot. I'm not 30 years old. I have to play. This year has been about breaking through but now I have to confirm that and build upon it.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid’s strikers have flattered to decieve this season and all the goalscoring burden has fallen on the ageing shoulders of Cristiano Ronaldo. Karim Benzema has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, with 11 of them coming in the league, while Alvaro Morata has scored 20 goals, 15 of which he scored in the league.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo and other footballers pay emotional tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims

While the stats are not that bad considering that the gametime was shared betweeen the two but Madrid are a club who want, and who need the best in each position. They have benefitted from goals from the entire squad and pipped Barcelona to the title this season but to repeat the feat next year they will need to strengthen.

Video

Author's Take

While the story makes sense given it checks all the boxes, it should be taken with a pinch of salt. Mbappe is undoubtedly a once in a generation player and Real Madrid will have a gem in their team if they are able to pull off this deal.

It is impossible that Cristiano Ronaldo will be sold given his importance to the club, and it is also difficult to see Gareth Bale leaving – despite the Welshman having an injury-ravaged season. Out of the trio, it is Benzema who will most likely be sacrificed if this deal does come to fruition one day. Until then, we wait and watch!