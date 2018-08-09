Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Real Madrid star joins Chelsea on a season-long loan

Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Rumors
5.03K   //    09 Aug 2018, 09:00 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Sarri is having a very busy transfer deadline day

What's the story?

Real Madrid midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, has joined Chelsea on a season-long loan as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois moves in the other direction as was confirmed by Chelsea's official website and Twitter account just hours ago.

The Blues' capture of Kovacic is sure to disgruntle Manchester United who was rejected by the Croatian midfielder due to the style of play used by Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

In case you didn't know...

Kovacic has enjoyed a wonderful summer with his nation, helping his Croatia reach the World Cup final and performing wonderfully alongside Luka Modric in midfield. His performances led to speculation of a move away from the Bernebeau persisting throughout the summer with Manchester United making the initial move for his services.

However, the €60 million-rated star turned down an opportunity to link up with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford stating that he didn't like the Portuguese manager's style of play and opted to wait for another option. That option has come in the form of Chelsea who has been searching for a midfielder over the past few weeks and included the loan signing of Kovacic as part of the Courtois move to Madrid.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea can consider the signing of Kovacic as extremely good business so late in the transfer window. While losing their first choice goalkeeper as part of the deal, the Blues have already lined up a replacement for Courtois and found a player they were in desperate need of in the process.

The Croatian midfielder is a highly rated player and comes to Stamford Bridge as an alternative to Jack Wilkshire who Sarri was also reportedly interested in signing.

Rumour Rating: 10/10

The deal is done and has been announced by both clubs via official channels. The only potential hiccup is that Chelsea still requires Kovacic to complete a medical and agree on personal terms with the World Cup star. However, this is simply a formality and we should see the 24-year-old lining up for the Blues in midfield this season.

Video

What's Next?

Once the medical is completed and personal terms have been agreed upon, Chelsea can officially unveil Kovacic as their latest signing.

However, there are no reports of an option to buy the Croatian after the season-long loan has expired and therefore it is likely the midfielder will head back to Madrid next summer unless Chelsea make a stunning bid for his permanent signature in the meantime.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Thibaut Courtois Mateo Kovačić Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News
Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Reports: Chelsea enquire about Real Madrid star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to sign Real Madrid star on loan
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid reach agreement with Chelsea star...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star to face penalty for forcing move to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea superstar skips training amidst Real...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Chelsea should sell Courtois to Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea slap £195 million price tag on Real...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star tells Sarri that he wants to leave
RELATED STORY
3 Keepers Chelsea could target to replace Thibaut Courtois 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea agree world record £71 million fee to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us