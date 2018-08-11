Reports: Real Madrid star to remain at the club after agreeing to sign a new deal

What's the rumour?

According to 90MiN, Luka Modric will remain at Real Madrid this summer, with Spanish publication Marca reporting that the midfielder has agreed to pen a new deal with Los Blancos after being offered better terms.

According to Marca, Real Madrid have moved to reward the player for his remarkable showing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in which he led the Vatreni to the final to take home the tournament's Golden Ball award.

In case you didn't know...

After a phenomenal World Cup with Croatia, Modric according to reports had desired to leave the Bernabeu in search of a new challenge. Inter Milan were the best suitors for him.

The heart of the matter

Modric was heavily linked with an exit from Real Madrid in these past few weeks. Having been the best player at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Modric was searching for greener pastures according to rumours as he has won every major trophy with Real Madrid.

Inter Milan was according to reports in pole position to sign the star midfielder in these past few days.

After returning from the World Cup, Modric had showdown talks with Perez in this week. Some reports had come out that Modric had expressed his desire to leave Madrid on amicable terms to Perez.

But now according to these reports mentioned above, Real Madrid have agreed to reward Modric for his World Cup performance, by upgrading his current wages of €8m a year to equal club captain Ramos wages of €10m a year.

This seems to have broadly satisfied Modric who has decided to sign the new deal and extend his stay at Madrid, according to these reports.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

Marca is a reliable publication and its reports are more than often accurate. Hence, according to these reports, Inter have lost out on Modric.

Video:

What's next?

It seems that Modric will remain at the Bernabeu this season after all the speculations.