Reports: Real Madrid superstar can leave for €750 million

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
573   //    03 Aug 2018, 00:30 IST

Zinedine Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Florentino Pérez

What's the rumour?

In the past couple of days, several reports had surfaced that claimed Inter Milan had approached Luka Modric's agents in a bid to prise him away from Real Madrid before the transfer deadline.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, was quick to react to the speculation and responded with a forceful message:

"The only possibility that Modric leaves is by paying 750 million euros," Perez said of a potential exit.

In case you didn't know...

Luka Modric has just returned from a stellar World Cup campaign where he led his national side to the runners-up position, which earned him the Golden Ball award, and is currently on holiday in Sardinia.

The midfielder has a contract with Real Madrid until 2020 and is presently making approximately €9 million per year.

The heart of the matter

Luka Modric joined Los Blancos from Tottenham Hotspur in a €30m deal and has played 258 times for Madrid, netting 13 goals and engineering 40 assists.

The Croatian international was reportedly agitating for a switch to the San Siro during the ongoing transfer market, but Florentino Perez has settled all the rumours with his vehement and straightforward statement.

The Spanish giants have already been dealt a huge blow this summer as they lost their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus and are still struggling to fill the massive void created by his departure.

As such, it would be ludicrous to let go of another mainstay before the transfer deadline, which would also engender unrest amongst the club's fans. Consequently, the president considered it essential to put the gossip to rest as soon as possible.

Video:

What's next?

With Perez bluntly expressing his stubbornness in retaining Luka Modric, Inter Milan should immediately turn their mind to another top-quality midfielder. Meanwhile, Luka Modric will most likely be plying his trade at Santiago Bernabeu next season.

"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
REPORTS: Real Madrid superstar wants to join Inter Milan? 
