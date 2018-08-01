REPORTS: Real Madrid superstar wants to join Inter Milan?

Luka Modric

What's the rumour?

It has been reported by Sky Sports sources in Italy that Inter Milan have made contact with Luka Modric's agent and are ready to make a move for the Croatian midfielder who is apparently open to leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

The ever-consistent 32-year old has had one his best seasons at Madrid winning the Champions League for the third season in a row before leading Croatia to a World Cup final picking up the Golden Ball award for being the best player at the tournament.

Modric has made 44 appearances for both club and country this season scoring four goals and claiming eight assists.

With fellow Croatians, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic and Sime Vrsaljko already at the San Siro, Modric would apparently be very interested in teaming up with his countrymen on a regular basis.

In case you didn't know

It had appeared that Inter were going to make a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal but talks have apparently stalled over the German clubs asking price for the midfielder.

Inter set to appear in this seasons Champions League for the first time since 2012, Luciano Spalletti is looking to make sure his side push for more next season and the signing of World Cup runner-up Modric or Vidal would certainly be a statement to the rest of the clubs in Serie A.

Modric would join Radja Nainggolan, Stefan De Virj, and Lautaro Martinez as a big name signing for the Milan side this Summer.

The bigger picture

One of the bigger questions is whether Real Madrid will let another invaluable member of their squad leave after losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus earlier in the Summer in a move which cost the Italian side €105 million. One thing to consider with Ronaldo's deal was Madrid had Vinicius Junior in the pipeline ready to step in. However, it is unsure who Madrid could push for in central midfield.

The move is still in the very early stages at this point but if Inter can capture the Madrid man it would certainly be the shock of the Summer.

Rumour possibility/reliability - 7/10

Sky Sports is one of the most reliable sources in terms of transfer news. However, nothing has been confirmed yet and although there might be interest to buy, Madrid may have no interest in selling.