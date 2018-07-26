Reports: Real Madrid target PSG forward

Florentino Perez at a Press Conference

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid are looking to bring in some big names in this transfer window to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo and are now, according to AS, eyeing Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani. Cavani, who scored 38 goals for PSG across all competitions last year despite having to share goalscoring duties with a prolific Neymar, can definitely fill that void.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo departed for Juventus on a €100m transfer deal from Real Madrid after spending 9 years at the club. Losing a player of Ronaldo's stature will surely have repercussions and the Madrid top brass are trying to sign some high-profile players in order to absorb the impact of the blow.

The heart of the matter

Edinson Cavani is a fan-favourite in Paris. He has been in spectacular form for the club ever since joining from Napoli in 2013.

Cavani is also one of the most respected figures in the PSG lineup and his recent showings at the World Cup have only further cemented his status as one of the best strikers in world football at the moment.

On top of that, he is one of the club chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi's most respected players and it would take quite an offer from Real Madrid to prise him away.

But the report also adds that Cavani could be interested in making the big switch to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, PSG have decided that they'd allow the player to leave for a sum just under €100 million. However, Cavani earns around €12 million a year at PSG and that could prove to be a stumbling block as Real Madrid are expected not to pay the veteran striker that high an amount as remuneration.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

AS is a decent source for transfer rumours and if you look at the grand scheme of things, I guess this move would make sense for all parties involved.

What's next?

At 31 years old, this might be Cavani's last chance to secure one last big transfer and what better destination than Real Madrid, eh? Also, before tensions between him and Neymar boil over, it's best that he goes and secures a safe station for himself. It also makes sense for Real Madrid to sign him up as they desperately need to replace Ronaldo's goals.

Going by the form that he is in, there might not be a better fit for Real Madrid right now.

