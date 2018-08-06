Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Real Madrid target Juventus star as a replacement for Modric 

Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
Rumors
1.82K   //    06 Aug 2018, 17:47 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Real Madrid have identified Luka Modric replacement.

What's the rumour?

La Liga giants Real Madrid have set their sights on Juventus star to replace Luka Modric this summer in case the Croatian departs from the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sports, Miralem Pjanic has been identified as a replacement for Luka Modric and they are ready to make a move for the Bosnian international, but Juventus are likely to demand a big fee for their star midfielder.

In case you didn't know

Luka Modric is now 32 years old the Los Blancos are looking for a midfielder who can replace him in their starting line up.

The Spanish giants have identified Miralem Pjanic as his replacement, who one of the best midfielders in world football right now. Pjanic plays as a deep-lying creative midfielder and he provides good defensive cover as well.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are only willing to make a move for Pjanic if Luka Modric leaves them, and in case he leaves they will they make a move for him, but Juventus are likely to demand £100 million for the former Roma midfielder.

If Real Madrid agree to pay this sum then Juventus will make a move for Lazio midfield general Sergej Milinković-Savić a type of player Allegri would love to have in his team.

Rumour Rating-

8/10

The rumour states that Real Madrid have only identified Pjanic as a replacement for Modric if he departs from the Bernabeu. This means that they are just preparing themselves for such a situation as the former Tottenham man continues to be linked with Inter Milan.

They have not made any contact with Juve or submitted any bid they have just identified him, as a target.

Viedo-

What's next

Luka Modric is set to meet Real Madrid President Florentino Perez next week to discuss his future and the things will become more clear once Modric's future is decided.

If he stays then it is highly unlikely that the Los Blancos will make a move for Pjanic, but if he leaves then they will have to negotiate with Juventus for the former Lyon man.





Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Luka Modric Miralem Pjanic
Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid superstar at...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid should not attempt to sign...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: 3 possible ins and outs at...
RELATED STORY
4 transfers that could happen with Ronaldo signing for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid Set to Lose Midfield Star to Serie A...
RELATED STORY
Can Marco Asensio succeed Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players who are likely to leave following...
RELATED STORY
5 former Real Madrid players who came back to torment Los...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo, his replacement and the need for...
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid have made a huge mistake by selling...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us