Reports: Real Madrid target Juventus star as a replacement for Modric

Real Madrid have identified Luka Modric replacement.

What's the rumour?

La Liga giants Real Madrid have set their sights on Juventus star to replace Luka Modric this summer in case the Croatian departs from the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sports, Miralem Pjanic has been identified as a replacement for Luka Modric and they are ready to make a move for the Bosnian international, but Juventus are likely to demand a big fee for their star midfielder.

In case you didn't know

Luka Modric is now 32 years old the Los Blancos are looking for a midfielder who can replace him in their starting line up.

The Spanish giants have identified Miralem Pjanic as his replacement, who one of the best midfielders in world football right now. Pjanic plays as a deep-lying creative midfielder and he provides good defensive cover as well.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are only willing to make a move for Pjanic if Luka Modric leaves them, and in case he leaves they will they make a move for him, but Juventus are likely to demand £100 million for the former Roma midfielder.

If Real Madrid agree to pay this sum then Juventus will make a move for Lazio midfield general Sergej Milinković-Savić a type of player Allegri would love to have in his team.

Rumour Rating-

8/10

The rumour states that Real Madrid have only identified Pjanic as a replacement for Modric if he departs from the Bernabeu. This means that they are just preparing themselves for such a situation as the former Tottenham man continues to be linked with Inter Milan.

They have not made any contact with Juve or submitted any bid they have just identified him, as a target.

What's next

Luka Modric is set to meet Real Madrid President Florentino Perez next week to discuss his future and the things will become more clear once Modric's future is decided.

If he stays then it is highly unlikely that the Los Blancos will make a move for Pjanic, but if he leaves then they will have to negotiate with Juventus for the former Lyon man.