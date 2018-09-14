Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Real Madrid to target next Galactico with massive €372 million transfer budget

Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Rumors
814   //    14 Sep 2018, 06:25 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League
Both Neymar and Mbappe are high on Real Madrid's target list

What's the story?

Real Madrid could have a transfer budget of €372 million to lure the next Galactico to the Bernebeau according to AS. The Spanish outlet reports that the funds come from the club's treasurer's report with €190 million in cash available alongside a further credit of €182 million borrowed with a highly competitive rate of interest.

Further reports from the Mirror say that Los Blancos will target one of Neymar or Kylian Mbappe next summer with the money available as they seek to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and bring the next Galactico to Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid tried very hard to bring one of the Paris Saint-Germain stars to the Bernabeu over the past summer but without any success. The short transfer period between the end of the World Cup and the beginning of the season affected their attempts to lure either of the superstars to Spain.

However, Neymar, in particular, is reportedly very keen on a move to Real Madrid and sees playing in the famous white jersey as the natural next step in his career progression and attempts to win the Ballon d'Or. The Brazilian may feel that unless he can lead the Parisian club to a Champions League title, his personal goals and aspirations cannot be achieved in Ligue 1.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid is desperate to sign a big name as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who departed for Juventus over the summer. The club was linked with several big names last summer including Chelsea's Eden Hazard and both Paris Saint-Germain players. However, they failed to secure any "Galactico" type player and so could make serious moves in the transfer market in January or next summer.

There is one caveat, however. Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, is hoping to renovate the Bernebeau stadium to the tune of €575 million. The plans, including a hotel, retractable roof, and upgraded private boxes, would saddle the club with debt and prove a hindrance if attempting to make a big-name signing.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

While Real Madrid has a lot of money at their disposal currently, they also have many financial obligations. Player wages, loan interest, and stadium workers are all big expenses which must be taken from the money available. However, disregarding the stadium renovation costs, the budget would still offer plenty of funds to attract one of their top targets.

Video

What's next?

As it stands, Florentino Perez will need to make a big decision for Real Madrid. Either he goes all out to sign either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe and borrows additional money for the construction of the new features in the Bernebeau or he tightens the purse strings and restricts transfer activity to fund the stadium renovations.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Kylian Mbappe Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Shea Robinson
ANALYST
