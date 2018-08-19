Reports: Real Madrid to pay a world-record €300m for Brazilian megastar

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.48K // 19 Aug 2018, 06:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Can Perez cough up such a ludicrous amount?

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid have been linked with innumerable big names following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, but the club has failed to replace the Portuguese thus far.

However, according to the Spanish outlet Sport, Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez is all set to launch a record-breaking bid worth €300 million for Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar if the Parisian club is compelled to offload the Brazil international by UEFA sanctions.

In case you didn't know...

Paris Saint-Germain are currently being investigated by UEFA over money paid into the club in the form of sponsorship. Les Parisiens' finances came under intense scrutiny in 2017 thanks to the world-record signing of Neymar from Barcelona, which was followed by a loan transfer of Kylian Mbappe, with an option to sign him in a deal valued at £167 million.

The ruling of UEFA's appeals committee will arrive at the end of August, which could hand PSG a serious punishment, who have already been penalized in 2014 for breaking the FFP rules.

The heart of the matter

Following Real Madrid's humiliating defeat to their rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final on August 16, there is uncertainty looming over the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, which is yet to be filled.

Consequently, Florentino Perez is keen on bringing in replacements and reportedly, he has identified Neymar as a potential transfer target. Should UEFA coerce PSG into selling Neymar, the Spanish tycoon will be waiting in the wings with a ridiculous offer for the 26-year-old.

Rumour rating/probability: 4/10

Sport is not a pretty reliable source when it comes to transfer news and the chances of UEFA issuing a ruling against PSG are significantly low to boot.

Video

What's next?

As things stand, Real Madrid are ready to commence the 2018/19 season sans a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.