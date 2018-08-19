Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Real Madrid to pay a world-record €300m for Brazilian megastar

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
19 Aug 2018, 06:36 IST

Zinedine Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Can Perez cough up such a ludicrous amount?

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid have been linked with innumerable big names following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, but the club has failed to replace the Portuguese thus far.

However, according to the Spanish outlet Sport, Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez is all set to launch a record-breaking bid worth €300 million for Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar if the Parisian club is compelled to offload the Brazil international by UEFA sanctions.

In case you didn't know...

Paris Saint-Germain are currently being investigated by UEFA over money paid into the club in the form of sponsorship. Les Parisiens' finances came under intense scrutiny in 2017 thanks to the world-record signing of Neymar from Barcelona, which was followed by a loan transfer of Kylian Mbappe, with an option to sign him in a deal valued at £167 million.

The ruling of UEFA's appeals committee will arrive at the end of August, which could hand PSG a serious punishment, who have already been penalized in 2014 for breaking the FFP rules.

The heart of the matter

Following Real Madrid's humiliating defeat to their rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final on August 16, there is uncertainty looming over the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, which is yet to be filled.

Consequently, Florentino Perez is keen on bringing in replacements and reportedly, he has identified Neymar as a potential transfer target. Should UEFA coerce PSG into selling Neymar, the Spanish tycoon will be waiting in the wings with a ridiculous offer for the 26-year-old.

Rumour rating/probability: 4/10

Sport is not a pretty reliable source when it comes to transfer news and the chances of UEFA issuing a ruling against PSG are significantly low to boot.

Video

What's next?

As things stand, Real Madrid are ready to commence the 2018/19 season sans a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT GIR REA
0 - 0
 Girona vs Real Valladolid
FT REA LEV
0 - 3
 Real Betis vs Levante
FT CEL ESP
1 - 1
 Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
FT VIL REA
1 - 2
 Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
FT BAR DEP
3 - 0
 Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
Today EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
Today RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
Tomorrow REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
Tomorrow VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
