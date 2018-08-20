Reports: Real Madrid willing to spend €70m for top-quality goal machine

Time for Florentino Perez to get his skates on

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid have had a relatively tame transfer window this summer, but with less than two weeks left, the club is now ready to make haste in order to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

As per the Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Los Blancos have turned their minds to Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the Spanish giants have already tabled a €70 million bid for the Uruguayan striker.

However, the report also claims that Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG's president, is demanding a fee worth €120 million for the 31-year-old and that Real Madrid are not reluctant to cough up such a ridiculous amount.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid have been dealt a huge blow in the ongoing transfer window as they failed to hold on to their star man Cristiano Ronaldo, who completed a move to Juventus. Consequently, they are keen on acquiring replacements, which has led them to launch a bid for Cavani.

His current contract with Les Parisiens runs out in June 2020.

The heart of the matter

Edinson Cavani is one of the best centre-forwards in football world presently and a prolific goalscorer, a feature Real Madrid are desperately hunting at the moment.

Following the club's ignominious defeat to their rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final, Florentino Perez has reportedly sped up his pursuit of reinforcements in order to seal a transfer before the market closes on August 31.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

Diario Gol is not a rather dependable source in terms of transfer news. Besides, PSG are understood to be majorly disinclined to offload Cavani only days before the transfer window comes to an end.

All the same, Real Madrid might pull off this move if they deem it to be the need of the hour, but for that, they will have to significantly up their offer.

Video

What's next?

As it stands, Real Madrid are ready to commence the 2018/19 season on August 20 against Getafe sans a substitute for Cristiano Ronaldo.