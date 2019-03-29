×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Reports: Ronaldo is facing a race against the time to be fit against Ajax

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
51   //    29 Mar 2019, 01:42 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is doubtful for the UCL QF against Axaj
Cristiano Ronaldo is doubtful for the UCL QF against Axaj


What is the story?

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo is uncertain to be 100 percent fit against Ajax in the all-important Champions League quarter-final tie.

Ronaldo has started the rehabilitation procedure for his hamstring problem and expected to miss Juve’s next two matches against Empoli and Cagliari in the Serie A

In case you didn’t know….

Ronaldo suffered a hamstring injury on Monday night's in Portugal's 1-1 draw against Serbia in UEFA EURO qualifiers.

Ronaldo’s absence was felt by his county after he came off on the 30th minute as Portugal was frustrated by a rigid Serbian defense.

Though the Bianconeri superstar was “calm” about his injury and claimed in a post-match interview that

"I'm not worried, because I know perfectly my body."
"It happens, it's football. Who's out there risks it. I'm calm, because I know I'm going to be back well in one or two weeks with no problem."

The heart of the matter…

According to a report in goal.com, Ronaldo has started his rehabilitation on Thursday as the 34-year-old underwent the physiotherapy sessions.

It is almost certain that Ronaldo will miss the upcoming two clashes for the old lady because no further tests are going to happen to take place before next week.

Advertisement

This suggests that he is doubtful to feature against AC Milan on 6th of April; which raises a huge question about his availability against Ajax on the following midweek.

So, whether the Juventus boss, Massimiliano Allegri will take the huge risk of playing his trump card remains to be seen. With the second leg scheduled just six days later, the Italian side might want not want to risk him too early

.

What’s Next?

Juventus fans will be hoping that their talisman is fully fit to take on the giant-killing Eredivisie side and inspire their team to secure another semi-final berth.

Juventus will take the high-flying Ajax side on 10th of April at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam while the return leg in Turin is scheduled for the 16th of April.  

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Ajax Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is freedom" ~Bob Marley
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Ajax will lose to Juventus in the quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Ajax vs Juventus Preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, 4 reasons why Ajax may pull off a surprise win 
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo and Juventus will physically destroy Ajax, says Andrea Pirlo
RELATED STORY
Fans laugh at Ajax FC after drawing Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
The best ever: The 6 players that have won every UEFA and FIFA club competition
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid vs Ajax is THE match to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid and Solari humiliate themselves against Ajax
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Vinicius Junior's scintillating run to assist Benzema's goal against Ajax
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Cristiano Ronaldo fans troll Real Madrid as defending champions bow out to Ajax in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us