Reports: Ronaldo is facing a race against the time to be fit against Ajax

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 51 // 29 Mar 2019, 01:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo is doubtful for the UCL QF against Axaj

What is the story?

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo is uncertain to be 100 percent fit against Ajax in the all-important Champions League quarter-final tie.

Ronaldo has started the rehabilitation procedure for his hamstring problem and expected to miss Juve’s next two matches against Empoli and Cagliari in the Serie A

In case you didn’t know….

Ronaldo suffered a hamstring injury on Monday night's in Portugal's 1-1 draw against Serbia in UEFA EURO qualifiers.

Ronaldo’s absence was felt by his county after he came off on the 30th minute as Portugal was frustrated by a rigid Serbian defense.

Though the Bianconeri superstar was “calm” about his injury and claimed in a post-match interview that

"I'm not worried, because I know perfectly my body."

"It happens, it's football. Who's out there risks it. I'm calm, because I know I'm going to be back well in one or two weeks with no problem."

The heart of the matter…

According to a report in goal.com, Ronaldo has started his rehabilitation on Thursday as the 34-year-old underwent the physiotherapy sessions.

It is almost certain that Ronaldo will miss the upcoming two clashes for the old lady because no further tests are going to happen to take place before next week.

Advertisement

This suggests that he is doubtful to feature against AC Milan on 6th of April; which raises a huge question about his availability against Ajax on the following midweek.

So, whether the Juventus boss, Massimiliano Allegri will take the huge risk of playing his trump card remains to be seen. With the second leg scheduled just six days later, the Italian side might want not want to risk him too early

.

What’s Next?

Juventus fans will be hoping that their talisman is fully fit to take on the giant-killing Eredivisie side and inspire their team to secure another semi-final berth.

Juventus will take the high-flying Ajax side on 10th of April at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam while the return leg in Turin is scheduled for the 16th of April.

Advertisement