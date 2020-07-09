Reports: Timo Werner pushing Bayern Munich target to join Chelsea

Timo Werner is assisting at Chelsea even before kicking a ball!

Timo Werner is keen on playing with Kai Havertz at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz is yet to make a decision on his future club, but Timo Werner is set to offer a helping hand. The new Chelsea signing is reportedly pushing his national teammate to join him at Stamford Bridge.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano claims that the former RB Leipzig star is keen on playing with the midfielder at Chelsea. Kai Havertz is also open to the move and has already informed Bayer Leverkusen via his agents that he wants to leave the club this summer.

Havertz will consider talks about personal terms (until 2025) if Chelsea will make an official bid to Leverkusen soon.



Bayern Münich out of the race for this summer after signing Sané.

Bayer asked today again €90M as price tag and have not received any official bid yet 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2020

Bayern Munich have been highly interested in signing the German from Leverkusen but have made it clear that they cannot afford him this summer. The Bundesliga champions have just acquired Leroy Sane from Manchester City and are focusing on other transfer targets too.

Apart from Bayern, Real Madrid are also keen on signing Kai Havertz. Christian Falk reported yesterday that Los Blancos are also not interested in making a move this summer and want to wait for another season.

Former Chelsea midfielder heaps praise on Kai Havertz

Craig Burley was on ESPN recently and urged his former club to get Kai Havertz at all costs. He said:

“You can't have enough good players. It would be a statement of intent to go out and get one of Europe’s most exciting young talents. It does fit with the narrative that Chelsea and Lampard are going down.”

“They are looking to sign younger players with sell-on value but who can also produce the goods now. If they get Werner, he can play wide or through the middle. Havertz is flexible as well.”

“They may be a little top-heavy, in terms of their forward line. But it would be a statement from [Roman] Abramovich to say, 'we’ve given you Werner and we also want Havertz, one of the brightest talents in European football'. That’s a very exciting sign for Chelsea fans, but I doubt they will be in that race alone because Havertz is probably on everybody’s radar.”

Leverkusen are looking for €90 million according to Romano, and Chelsea are looking to snap him up for a little less. The move seems highly likely to happen within the next 2 weeks.