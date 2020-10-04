Reports: Tottenham Hotspur willing to sell seven players in order to sign Milan Skriniar

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to sell seven players on transfer deadline day, as they look to conjure up the funds required to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. According to Football Insider, Jose Mourinho is still desperate to bring Skriniar into his squad, as he looks for more options at centre-back.

The report states that Spurs are willing to let go of Juan Foyth, Serge Aurier, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Paulo Gazzaniga, Ryan Sessegnon and Jack Clarke before the transfer window shuts on Monday, and that is expected to raise a significant amount of money to go into the Skriniar fund.

Talks between Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan have happened in the past few weeks, but have stalled with Spurs unable to pay the Italian side's £45m -asking price.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly already identified Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger as a potential alternative, in case they cannot sign Skriniar.

Skriniar, 25, is contracted to Inter Milan until 2023, who is contracted to the Nerazzurri until 2023, struggled to adapt to coach Antonio Conte’s tactical system last season, in particular his preference for a three-man defense. The defender played the full 90 minutes against Benevento on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hospur exodus on deadline a possibility

Udinese v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Tottenham Hotspur have already agreed a deal with Villarreal for Juan Foyth. The Argentine will join on loan this season, and then on a permanent deal next summer, with the fee touted to be around £13.5m.

Full-backs Rose and Aurier, centre-back Carter-Civkers and Gazzaniga are all up for sale as Spurs also look to ensure that their wage bill is in check.

Gazzaniga is now third-choice, after Joe Hart joined them this summer, and is free to leave. Rose has been frozen out of the set-up, and even spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle United.

Summer signing Matt Doherty has ensured that Aurier doesn't have a starting spot anymore, but he rejected a move to Spartak Moscow earlier in the transfer window.

Youngsters Ryan Sessegnon and Jack Clarke are also set to depart the club on loan in this window. Spurs are expected to demand a steep loan fee if they are to let the two youngsters leave before the transfer deadline.

Carter-Vickers is set for a permanent move to the Championship, with Bournemouth and Luton Town showing interest in the American.